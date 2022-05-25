90 Day Fiance Star Revealed ’96 Percent’ of Her Storyline Was Fake

A star of “90 Day Fiance” has posted several Instagram messages claiming her storyline was fake.

Following the divorce of Deavan Clegg and Jihoon Lee, Clegg has decided to come clean about her time on the show, including claims of her relationship being fake.

Here’s what you need to know:

Deavan Clegg Reveals Relationship With Jihoon Lee Was Mostly Fake ‘We Were Both in It for Just to Get Paid’

Fans saw the tumultuous relationship between the American (Clegg) and the Korean (Lee) during their two seasons on the spinoff show “90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.”

Following their divorce, which Clegg announced was official on Monday, May 23, she has gone on to reveal secrets about their relationship she says she was unable to discuss while the divorce was pending.

In several Instagram Stories, Clegg answered fan questions revealing abuse claims and

“If you want me to be 100 percent honest,” she wrote. “I don’t think there was a romantic connection to begin with. We both felt this way and had talked about it several times. We did everything for the show because he had debts and I had medical bills to pay. When I moved there we never slept in the same bed we faked it for youtube and the show. Once he became abusive I made him stay at his parents. I had planned to return home in March then Covid hit and my flight was canceled. We both had ended the relationship in November but decided to finish the season. We both knew we had to continue filming.”

Clegg says she “thought it was pretty obvious to viewers we didn’t like each other.”

A fan asked if their storyline was fake and she replied, “Some was fake. Some was real. Season 1 … 96 % was fake. I wasn’t seeking (honor/approval) when you saw us in Vegas we were already married on paper. It wasn’t either of our ideas to get married. But his parents insisted to make it work.”

She also says she never planned to move to Korea but TLC “insisted” they film there, and when they were cast for season 2 they had to film there.

“As for his debts and crimes I really didn’t know and found out on camera,” she wrote on Instagram. “Season 2 I would say 50/50 drama was real. After the tea house we were both in it for just to get paid.”

Deavan Clegg Announced She Is Pregnant With Her Third Child, Her First With New Boyfriend Chris Park

“We are happy to announce baby Park will be arriving Fall 2022,” Clegg wrote on May 7, 2022.

This is the third child for Clegg, her first with Park. According to Clegg, she won sole custody of the child she shares with Lee.

“After an almost two year battle. I am officially DIVORCED. I couldn’t be happier. This journey was very difficult and draining,” she wrote on an Instagram Story. “I can finally speak out about my experience and the hell we went through as a family. I plan on releasing a video soon.”

