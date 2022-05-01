90 Day Fiance Stars Split Following Birth of Child

A recent “90 Day Fiance” couple has split following the birth of their child, according to one-half of the pair.

According to Memphis Smith, she and Hamza Moknii have split.

Here’s what you need to know:

Memphis Smith Confirmed Her Split From Hamza Moknii via an Instagram Video About Breastfeeding by Using the Hashtag #SingleMomLife

On April 27, 2022, she posted a video while pumping breast milk.

“LET’S TALK ABOUT IT!! Ladies share your tips with one another! Open Forum! NO NEGATIVITY or you will be BLOCKED,” she wrote on Instagram. “Breastfeeding/breast pumping mamas!! It doesn’t STOP because we work, it doesn’t STOP so we can sleep and it definitely doesn’t STOP so we can play! #breastfeeding #breastfeedingmom #breastfeedingjourney #breastfeedingworkingmom #pumpingmom #breastpumping #allmoms #newmomlife #singlemomlife #healthyhabits #breastfeedingawareness #postpartum”

Eagle-eyed fans caught the hashtag indicating she’s single after weeks of speculation.

Her husband has yet to confirm the spilt but his recent Instagram Stories feature videos of him at the airport and looking at a photo of their daughter with sad face emojis.

Hamza Moknii Has Not Confirmed the Split, Recieves Support From Sister ‘God Bless You My Everything’

According to Page Six, the pair unfollowed one anouther on Instagram “earlier this month” and Smith deleted all photos of Moknii from her account, but this is the first time she has seemingly confirmed the split.

Moknii’s sister, who was featured on the show often acting as a translator between the two, commented on recent Instagram post.

“God bless you my everything,” she wrote on a photo of Moknii. “just remember You’re all i have you mean everything to me not just a brother your are A piece of my soul.”

Several fans praised her love for her brother, while others took the chance to bash both Moknii and Smith.

“Three babies three men she’s a loser!!!” someone wrote on the comment.

“How the hell did you get to Chicago so fast??!?!” someone asked. “How are you sustaining your status??!?! He used her all along. Re watch the very first episode.”

“This is not right , bringing someone from different country , and when things don’t go your way , you throw him out , don’t forget that’s his daughter too ,do things the right way,” someone wrote.

Leaked Text Messages Reveal Problems in Marriage Between Memphis Smith and Hamza Moknii ‘Your Brother Scammed Me’

On April 15 a series of alleged text messages between Smith and Moknii’s sister were leaked and shared by a blogger, truecrime_jankie.

Those text messages, sent through Whatsapp, an app used to communicate with international phone numbers, reveal that Moknii’s sister was looking for him.

“Where is my brother,” she asks Smith.

Smith replies with a series of messages explaining what’s ahppening between the two.

“I am definitely stressed,” she wrote. “He does not appreciate me. Now your brother is saying he will take my daughter.”

His sister asks what happened and why Moknii is not happy and tells Smith she will speak with him.

“Your brother is showing me he is here for the wrong reason,” Smith wrote. “Your brother scammed me.”

Another screenshot appears to be a message to Moknii himself where Smith says “…you are rude, selfish, you only care about yourself…” she continues writing “you have tantrums, you tell me that I need to work out …” She also says he doesn’t practice his English and “act like I’m a slave.”

Another screenshot appears to show Smith accusing Moknii of telling their daughter to “only love him” she says he took a video of him saying these things but that he “deleted video.”

In another screenshot, she says “You don’t forget I’m divorcing you.”

