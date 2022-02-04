90 Day Fiance Alum Sentenced to 18 Years in Prison

A former star of “90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days” was sentenced to 18 years in prison on Thursday.

Geoffrey Paschel, who appeared on season 4 of the 90DF spin-off show, was convicted of “aggravated kidnapping, domestic violence, and interference with an emergency call” on October 7, 2021, according to InTouch Weekly. He was sentenced for those crimes on Thursday, February 3, 2021.

Here’s what you need to know:

Geoffrey Paschel Was Sentenced to 18 Years in Prison & CourtTV Aired It Live on YouTube





Play



LIVE: '90 DAY FIANCÉ' Geoffrey Paschel – Sentencing – Closing Arguments | COURT TV LIVE COURT CAM — SENTENCING – Geoffrey Ian Paschel, who appeared on the hit show ’90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days,’ is accused of physically assaulting his then-girlfriend on June 9, 2019. A dinner outing with friends ended in a fiancée’s brutal beating, according to a Knox County prosecutor as she delivered opening statements… 2022-02-03T21:31:43Z

Paschel was handed an 18-year sentence by Judge Kyle Hixson and pleaded for a lighter punishment before his sentence was read, according to InTouch Weekly.

“I respect Ms. Chapman and Ms. Moon,” he said according to the outlet.

The incident Pachel was charged for occurred on June 9, 2019, and involved his ex-fiancée, Kristen Wilson (now Chapman).

According to the outlet, which transcribed court proceedings that were aired on CourtTV at the time of trial, Paschel “repeatedly bashed her face into the steps and walls. How she screamed for him to stop and tried to get away, but she said he was relentless, dragging her up and down the stairs,” before she fled to a neighbor’s home.

“When I was screaming, I was trying to get away, but I couldn’t. He was too strong,” Wilson said according to CourtTV.

“She was also thrown to the ground and dragged. Paschel took the victim’s cell phone and did not allow her to leave the residence. The victim fled to a neighbor’s house after Paschel fell asleep,” the DA’s office said according to WBIR 10 News. On October 14, 2021, Paschel’s son Dakota took to Instagram to plead for help after his father was found guilty. “If you don’t know already, my dad is an amazing guy,” Dakota wrote on his dad’s Instagram. “He is always helping make this world a better place and I have never met a person that works as hard as he does. We are all overwhelmed, devastated, and heart-broken about what happened to him on October 7, 2021. This country is supposed to be built on justice for all. My dad trusted the system. The court system is supposed to give people what they deserve. He doesn’t deserve what has happened to him. Please support us in getting him the help he needs.” Varya Malina Shared Video of Her Selecting Geoffrey Paschel’s Suit for His Sentencing View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varya Malina. 90 day fiancé (@varya.malina) Paschel’s “90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days” love interest, Varya Malina, has been outspoken in her support of Paschel since his sentencing. On November 6, 2021, she announced she had moved into Paschel’s Tennesse home after selling her Florida residence.

“Oops, I did it again. Surprise,” Varya wrote in a caption on Instagram. “Vesta and I are in Tennessee. She really enjoys spending time with her best friend Chaos and fiancé Havoc. I’m taking care of all the fur babies. Do you want to see more of my country life?”

She has shared Instagram Stories from the courthouse and even made a video showing her picking out a suit for Paschel to wear for his sentencing. She shared a photo on Thursday afternoon revealing he wasn’t allowed to wear the suit.

“They don’t allow him to wear a suit,” she wrote on her now expired Instagram Story. “Let the circus begin.”

Heavy reached out to Paschel and Malina’s reps for comment.