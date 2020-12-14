90 Day Fiance: Julia & Brandon Spark Pregnancy Rumors

90 Day Fiance stars Julia Trubkina and boyfriend Brandon Gibbs of Dinwiddie, Virginia, sparked pregnancy rumors when they revealed they were having unprotected sex. The Russian native took a pregnancy test that came back with “two lines,” which made it seem like she was having a baby. With the show being filmed months ago, did it turn out that Julia was really pregnant?

According to their social media accounts, it would seem that Brandon and Julia didn’t welcome a child. The only photos they have posted on Instagram are solo shots or pictures of them together. However, since participants of 90 Day Fiance have to sign contracts, it’s unlikely they would be able to disclose a pregnancy without permission from TLC so it’s possible Julia might have been pregnant.

The couple made their debut on the first episode of Season 8, with Brandon’s parents Ron and Betty reminding viewers of Colt and Debbie Johnson. Bradon’s mother and father–but especially his mother–have meddled in his relationship with Julia. Not only have they forbid them from sharing a room together, but Betty called a gynecologist on the way to the airport to find out if she could get Julia on birth control. Brandon had shared with his parents that they weren’t using any contraceptives, and the farmer admitted to producers that condoms weren’t as much fun.

Brandon’s Parents Are Worried About Julia’s Intentions

In the teaser for the new season, Brandon joked that he might look like an “innocent boy,” but he’s a different person when his mother isn’t around.

He also didn’t seem to think his mother would have much influence when it came to Julia taking birth control. “Is that [going to] change anything? No,” the Virginia native told TLC cameras. “She can’t make Julia’s decision for her.”

The couple met through a video call when one of his friends was vacationing. After dating for five months, Brandon proposed while they were on a trip to Iceland. He has spent more than $10,000 to bring Julia to the U.S. on the K-1 visa, and Brandon’s parents aren’t sure if the Russian native just wants a green card. Even though Betty said that her “radars are out” when it comes to Julia, Brandon is smitten. He said that “she was the most beautiful girl I’ve ever seen” when they first met.

Julia Was Shocked She Couldn’t Share a Room With Brandon

While it might make Betty and Ron feel more comfortable if Julia had her own room, the dancer was not pleased when she found out she wasn’t allowed to sleep with her fiance. Betty and Ron reasoned that Brandon and Julia weren’t married yet and they had to listen to them because it was their house and their rules, according to a sneak peek clip obtained by Entertainment Tonight Online.

Brandon even agreed with his parents. “I think it sucks but, yeah, I understand it,” he told them. “It’s y’all’s house.”

Julia wasn’t dissuaded. She joked that she and Brandon should get married the next day so they could sleep in the same room, an apparent attempt to poke fun at the house rule. Betty awkwardly laughed and then changed the topic about children.

“You guys don’t want children right away, right?” Betty asked, with Julia saying they want to wait a few years. “So, you’re going to take proper steps to make sure there are no children, yet?”

Julia, possibly shocked by the question, told Betty to talk to her son about that. “This is my life and him life,” she said in a confessional. “This is not life for parents.”

To find out what happens next, don’t miss Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance when it airs Sundays on TLC at 8 p.m. Eastern time.

