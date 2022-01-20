Ex-Wife of 90 Day Fiance Star Makes Paternity Allegation

An ex-wife of a “90 Day Fiance” star has made an allegation about the paternity of the child her ex-husband’s new estranged wife is carrying.

The saga between Juliana Custodio, Michael Jessen with his ex-wife Sarah Naso is getting even more complicated now that Sarah has made a claim that her husband, Sean Naso, is the father of Juliana’s baby, not Juliana’s new boyfriend Ben or her estranged husband, Michael.

Here’s everything you need to know:

Juliana Is Accused of ‘Making out’ With Her Then-Husband’s Ex-Wife’s New Husband at a Party

According to a report from In Touch Weekly, who spoke to multiple sources close to the situation, someone spotted “spotted Juliana, 25, allegedly ‘making out’ with Sean, 39, ‘in the kitchen’ of the home that they shared with Michael, 44, Sarah, 44, and the former married couple’s two children.”

According to the outlet, the make-out apparently took place during Juliana’s going away party in September 2021, before she split with Michael.

The source claims, via the outlet, that Juliana made the pregnancy announcement after Michael “asked her to give their marriage another chance and asked for six months of therapy” and that he learned of the pregnancy via social media.

“24 hours later, they announced their relationship and pregnancy,” the source told In Touch Weekly.

Sarah Claims Juliana Is Pregnant With Sean’s Baby Following an Affair

Sarah, who was featured on the show, claims Juliana is pregnant with her husband Sean’s baby according to In Touch Weekly.

“Sarah ‘thought the baby belonged to Sean’ because of their alleged affair,” a source told the outlet.

The source also revealed how Michael felt about the affair, the pregnancy, and now a new boyfriend.

“Michael was in shock and devastated,” the source told In Touch Weekly. “He didn’t want to believe that Juliana would stoop that low and betray his trust.”

“Michael was physically ill and wept,” the source told the outlet. A different source added that Michael was “stunned” and “felt dizzy with confusion and disbelief.”

Juliana Disputes the Paternity Claims & Hopes to ‘Never Have to Hear or See These People Again’

Juliana addressed the allegations in a statement to In Touch Weekly, denying the affair and confirming that Ben is the father of her unborn child.

“It’s really sad that this family has nothing to use against me and they are using my baby and making these stories about me,” she told the outlet. “I hope I never have to hear or see these people again.”

On October 12, 2021, which would have been the couple’s second wedding anniversary, Michael took to Instagram to announce the split in a lengthy statement that was quickly deleted.

“I am happy that you have moved on and have quickly found someone new. I hope that you will have lasting love and happiness and achieve every dream that you set out upon. If anyone can do it, it is you, and I will always be rooting for you,” he wrote, according to In Touch Weekly. “I will remain with you in the wonderful memories that we shared together. My heart is broken.”

On November 21, 2021, Juliana confirmed she was pregnant sharing a photo with Ben and the following caption, “So excited for our new adventure. Words aren’t enough to tell you how wonderful you are, I’m forever grateful for the happiness and joy you have brought into my life, and for make one of my biggest dream come true. we can’t wait to meet you. I am the luckiest woman to be able to call you mine.”

