SEE IT: 90 Day Fiance Fans Slam Star for ‘Raunchy’ NSFW Photo

Fans of “90 Day Fiance” are not happy with a former star for posting a NSFW photo on Instagram.

On August 26, 2022, Paola Mayfield posted a photo of herself bent over a couch wearing just a string leotard with the caption, “looking for the remote.

Fans were not into it.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Slammed Paola Mayfield for ‘Raunchy’ Instagram Snap: ‘Can’t Believe Her Husband Is Okay With This!’

“I’m a huge fan of Paola but this content so raunchy. Why ???” someone asked.

Another fan wrote, “she does not like clothes.”

“she definitely reaching,” someone said.

“my 13year old daughter asked the same assumed it’s normal… not role model for insta where teens can see … maybe only fans,” a fan pointed out.

“for the likes and the follows,” a fan wrote.

“She is so beautiful, why does she have to expose her lady parts?” someone asked. “I feel she could be much more beautiful with less exposed & classier portraits. But opinions are like bottoms everybody has one. I guess if it makes her feel good, oh well moving on! I hope Mrs. Mayfield is Blessed!”

“no need for this,” someone wrote.

A fan said, “I have seen a lot of women taken some type of naked pictures but they took in a way that does not show sexuality like that….check tia mowry pregnancy naked pictures….they are beautiful and has a message. This picture poses pornography more than art…. Instagram was not her best platform in my opinion. But hey it’s her profile”

“it’s just not classy. I agree that she’s beautiful but be classy beautiful,” someone wrote.

“can’t believe her husband is okay with this!” another fan said.

“I agree I don’t think that’s an appropriate photo for mom,” someone else replied.

“Euh ….why?” someone said.

“Omg this is embarrassing. I’d be embarrassed when my son grows up and have to explain myself,” another fan pointed out.

“she has no respect for him or herself,” someone wrote.

“If I wanted to see this, I would search for porn. This is not what insta should be about. It’s an unfollow for me,” a commenter wrote.

Russ Mayfield Reveals New Career Path: ‘I Am Learning so Much About This Unique Skill’

Russ Mayfield, Paola’s husband announced a new career path after being out of work due to the COVID-19 pandemic.