‘Alaskan Bush People’ Billy Brown’s Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts

Billy Brown was the patriarch of the Discovery Channel’s Alaskan Bush People. It was announced today that he died at the age of 68.

Brown’s son Bear confirmed the news on his private Instagram account, reported People. “We are heartbroken to announce that our beloved patriarch Billy Brown passed away last night after suffering from a seizure,” he captioned a photo of his parents. “He was our best friend – a wonderful and loving dad, granddad and husband and he will be dearly missed.”

He continued, “He lived his life on his terms, off the grid and off the land and taught us to live like that as well. We plan to honor his legacy going forward, and to continue with his dream. We ask for privacy and prayers during this painful time. God Bless Everyone!”

Despite living off the grid, Brown, along with his wife, Ami, and their seven children, have been earning money as stars of the show which first premiered in 2014. It chronicles the tight-knit family as they lived off-the-grid in the Alaskan Wilderness, before eventually leaving the state.

Here’s what you need to know about his net worth:

1. The Family Is Worth $60 Million

Last year, The Sun reported that the family was worth $60 million.

Brown is the highest earner, taking home $500,000 per episode and his family members earn between $40,000 to $60,000, according to the outlet.

It is unclear what their starting salaries were, but the family was in season 12 at the time of this report.

2. Brown and Son Joshua Were Found Guilty of Fraudulently Applying to the Alaska Permanent Fund Dividend

In January 2016, Brown and his son Joshua were sentenced to 30 days in jail with 150 days of a 180-day sentence suspended after pleading guilty to “misdemeanor unsworn falsification for laying on applications for the Alaska Permanent Fund Dividend,” reported the Associated Press. To qualify for payment, applicants must have lived in Alaska the previous year.

The outlet cited the Department of Law for anticipated restitution of $21,000 from the family, though charges were dropped against other members of the Brown family.

The father and son duo were also sentenced to community service, probation, fines and ineligibility to ever apply for the fund.

3. The Family Bought Property in Washington

Watching the season finale of Alaskan Bush People. This is one of my favorite TV shows and it was affected by a real life natural disaster: wildfires… (Sunday evening, October 11, 2020) pic.twitter.com/blwlxzg1Wt — William Justo (@54stormywill54) October 19, 2020

When Brown’s wife Ami was diagnosed with lung cancer, the family temporarily relocated to California so she could seek treatment at the UCLA Medical Center. Once in remission, they sought out a closer home while Ami still travels back to Los Angeles for check-ups.

In 2019, they purchased a “435-acre property in the North Cascade Mountains” reported People. The Washington property cost the family $415,000 per parcel, with the total of four parcels cost $1.6 million according to The Sun.

However, tragedy struck in 2020 when their home burned down in a wildfire. “We suffered a devastating lost yesterday, a fire swept through our mountain, our home!” Bear posted on a private Instagram account, according to The Sun. “The lost seems to be great! It’s still burning! I’ll keep everyone posted! God Bless!”

4. The Family Listed Their Home ‘Browntown’ for $795,000

When the family relocated south, they listed their wilderness-based home “Browntown” with Alaskan Realty, reported The Sun. The property was listed in Fall 2019, though as of July 24, 2020, the listing was still live on Zillow. It has since been removed.

While it is unclear how much the house sold for, the Chichagoff Island property was listed at $795,000 reported the outlet.

The Sun quoted the Zillow listing it as “a large waterfront parcel in the Panhandle of Alaska.”

5. The Family Had Other Means of Income

The family’s greatest source of income may have been their show, but they earned money elsewhere, according to Screenrant.

They reported a small hauling business the family started during the show’s third season brought in some money before they moved from the state.

Looper described the business as “using the boat they’d fixed up, they’d haul anything anyone needed to move.”

