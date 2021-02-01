Amanda Schutz, Dustin Diamond’s Ex-Fiancee: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Amanda Schutz and Dustin Diamond began dating after his divorce from ex-wife Jennifer Misner. Schutz worked as a clown. She and the former Saturday morning sitcom star found love tied to laughter.

Schutz and Diamond had a brief engagement, however, they decided not to get married and later broke up.

Diamond was a child actor best known for his role as Screech on “Saved By The Bell.” He died at age 44 on Monday, February 1, 2021 following a battle with cancer.

1. Schutz Was a Professional Clown Named Loli Pop & a Children’s Entertainment Business Owner

Schutz and Diamond formed a bond over their shared passion and careers in comedy, according to The Sun. Schutz owned a children’s entertainment business and was a professional clown, going by the name of Loli Pop.

Her LinkedIn profile says she owned a children’s entertainment business in the greater Milwaukee, Wisconsin area.

“Originally from New York, Loli Pop the Clown is fun, loveable, and the perfect entertainer for children of all ages. Loli Pop specializes in providing interactive entertainment, face painting, balloon twisting and more,” her profile says.

2. Schutz Appeared on ‘The Real Housewives of New York City’ as Loli Pop the Clown

Schutz also made an appearance on the small screen when she appeared on “The Real Housewives of New York City” as Loli Pop the clown, according to The Sun.

“Yes, I’ve even been seen on the Bravo network’s hit show The Real Housewives of New York City (Season 1)!” she wrote on her website, according to Starcasm. Her website has been deleted since then.

She was also featured on the cover of a magazine called “Good Living,” which is published in her home county of Ozaukee, Wisconsin, her LinkedIn profile says.

“Amanda Schutz was most recently featured as a Good Living cover story in the April 2012 issue of the Ozaukee County Press,” her profile says.

3. Schutz & Diamond Were Arrested Together Following a Bar Fight & Stabbing

Schutz and Diamond were both arrested following a non-fatal stabbing that occurred at a Wisconsin bar on Christmas Day in 2014. Schutz was found guilty of disorderly conduct and ordered to pay $1,500 restitution to the victim, according to NBC News. Diamond faced more serious charges and was sentenced to four months in jail and 15 months probation after he was convicted of two misdemeanor counts of carrying a concealed weapon and disorderly conduct.

Police said at the time that Diamond stabbed a man in the arm pit during an argument at the Grand Avenue Saloon in Port Washington, Wisconsin, and Schutz and Diamond fled together in an SUV. They were taken into custody a short time later when police stopped the SUV and said they found a 3.75-inch folding knife in the vehicle. Diamond told police he had a pen in his hand, but later admitted it was a knife, according to NBC News.

Diamond told police he stabbed the man while trying to protect Schutz during a heated confrontation, NBC News reported. Schutz told investigators the fight broke out when she became upset over people taking pictures.

At the time, Diamond lived in Port Washington, and he and Schutz were engaged.

4. Schutz & Diamond Were Briefly Engaged But Called Off the Wedding & Later Split

Schutz and Dustin Diamond dated in early 2014 and were engaged. However, their engagement was brief, and they called off the wedding before breaking up the following year, according to The Sun.

Dustin had been married to Jennifer Misner, but the couple divorced. They had a long relationship and married in 2009. They later separated, and were divorced four years later, The Sun reported.

Mario Lopez, who also starred on “Saved By The Bell,” wrote a tribute to Diamond on his Instagram page.

“Dustin, you will be missed my man. The fragility of this life is something never to be taken for granted. Prayers for your family will continue on…” he wrote.

He also wrote about Diamond’s cancer diagnosis on Instagram in January.

“I connected with Dustin earlier this evening and although the news of his diagnosis is heartbreaking, we remain positive that he’ll overcome this. Praying for him & his family and for a speedy recovery. God Bless,” he wrote.

5. Schutz Was a Theater Major & Earned an Art Degree From Wagner College

Schutz held a bachelor’s degree from Wagner College. She attended the college from 2004 to 2009, according to her LinkedIn profile. She majored in arts administration with a concentration in theater, the profile says.

Wagner College is a liberal arts college in Staten Island, New York.

Diamond’s team confirmed his death on his Facebook page. The post said that his condition deteriorated rapidly, but said that he did not suffer.

It said:

We are saddened to confirm of Dustin Diamond’s passing on Monday, February 1st, 2021 due to carcinoma. He was diagnosed with this brutal, relentless form of malignant cancer only three weeks ago. In that time, it managed to spread rapidly throughout his system; the only mercy it exhibited was its sharp and swift execution. Dustin did not suffer. He did not have to lie submerged in pain. For that, we are grateful. Dustin Diamond’s name was synonymous with Screech, his character on the hit show Saved by the Bell. He portrayed Samuel “Screech” Powers for thirteen years as the cast of the show grew up together in all its series: Good Morning, Miss Bell, Saved by the Bell: The New Class, and Saved By the Bell: The College Years. He starred in a handful of reality television series including the 5th season of Celebrity Fit Club, The Weakest Link and Celebrity Boxing 2. He made cameo appearances in films such as Made (2001), Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star (2003) and American Pie Presents: The Book of Love. (2009). In December 2013, Dustin appeared on an episode of OWN’s Where Are They Now? and became a house member in the twelfth season of Celebrity Big Brother. Dustin Diamond was a character in and of himself: an unpredictable spitfire who always left us shocked, but never left us bored. We are thankful he trusted us enough to share his genuine, authentic self with our team. We wish you knew him in the way that we did. We please ask that you give room for privacy to our team and Mr. Diamond’s family during this tragic time, as we grieve and remember the memories spent together. This loss is as much stinging as it is sudden.

