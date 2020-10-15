Amazing Race 2020 Premiere Live Recap & Elimination Spoilers

It has been far too long since a season of The Amazing Race has aired — and even longer since we’ve had a season made up of all new contestants. Season 32 kicks off Wednesday, October 14 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CBS and you can follow along here with our live recap but be warned of spoilers, including who gets eliminated during the first leg of the race.

All times Eastern.

8:05 — It’s finally here! The Amazing Race is back! This season filmed almost two years ago, so these racers must have been just dying at home waiting to watch their season on TV. If you need a run-down of the cast, check out our cast post here.

8:10 — The first leg sends racers to Trinidad and Tobago where they have to pick up oil drums and roll them a quarter of a mile down the streets of Trinidad to a Saturday night street party. They have to find the Midnight Maurader to get a ticket for a flight to Tobago. The first seven teams to arrive have an advantage over the other four teams. The team in last place after the barrel roll is siblings Eswar and Aparna Dhinakaran.

8:20 — The first flight gives the top seven teams a 30-minute advantage, which is nice… but it’s not a ton of time. One in Tobago, the teams race to a beach to search an area the size of a football field in the Nylon Pool cove for a specific fish that matches the one on their boat and has a code on it to unlock a lock. Also, it turns out ex-NFL players DeAngelo Willians and Gary Barnidge GO TO COMIC-CON TOGETHER IN COSTUME. Um, that is the best thing we’ve heard in a long time.

Friendship goals! 💯 RT if you have friends who are like family. #AmazingRace pic.twitter.com/ZkTzu8HG2x — The Amazing Race (@AmazingRaceCBS) October 15, 2020

8:30 — Some of the teams were not exactly following directions, like married couple Hung and Chee, who were trying their code on every fish they came across instead of looking for the fish that matched the one on their boat. They somehow managed to still finish in 5th place. After they unlocked their fish, the teams found a Roadblock. One team member had to learn a sequence on a steel drum and perform it correctly to get passed on. Luckily, the sequence is the “Banana Boat Song,” so it should at least sound familiar to anyone who likes Harry Belafonte or has seen Beetlejuice.

8:40 — After the fish challenge, the Olympic hurdlers are in last place. Well, if there’s a footrace at the end of this leg, we think they have a chance to catch up. The pitstop is at a goat racing arena, which is awesome. Married parents Ghee and Hung get there in first place after Ghee totally nails the steel drum challenge. But they have to run goats to the mat and poor Hung slips on the mat and hits her head pretty hard. But she keep saying, “I’m on the mat, I’m on the mat!” and she hugs Phil Keoghan. Aww, what a trooper. They are followed by sisters Michelle and Victoria in second place. But twist! They have to keep on racing and fly to Bogota, Colombia.

The Amazing Race airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CBS for the first two episodes, then on October 28, it switches to its regular 8 p.m. timeslot.

