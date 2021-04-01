Alejandro Aranda, ‘American Idol’ Runner-Up: Where is He Now?

Alejandro Aranda, now better known by the stage name scarypoolparty, was the runner-up of season 17 of American Idol. Aranda was a standout for most of the competition, as he sang many original songs and was celebrated as a talented songwriter as well as as a singer.

Now, Aranda releases music under the label Hollywood Records, which signs many of the American Idol winners. Aranda has also performed again on American Idol and has also toured around the nation.

Aranda has over 630,000 followers on Instagram at the time of writing, and he has some exciting times coming up for his fans.

Read on to learn more about what Aranda has done since his American Idol win and what he’s doing now.

Aranda Plans to Tour in the Summer of 2021

According to his Instagram page, Aranda plans to go on an acoustic tour in the summer of 2021, and tickets are currently available to purchase online.

Aranda will be on tour from June 4, 2021 until June 20, 2021 and will visit Georgia, Texas, Tennessee, Colorado and Alabama. Following the tour, Aranda will head to the Mad Cool Festival in Madrid, Spain, according to BandsInTown.com. Later in the summer, Aranda will be performing in the United Kingdom and Ireland before returning to the United States for the Summer Camp Music Festival in Chilicothe, Illinois.

Aranda will also perform at the Bonnaroo Music Festival in Manchester, Tennessee on September 2, 2021 and at the Outside Lands Festival in San Francisco, California on October 29, 2021.

Aranda Released the ‘Los Angeles’ EP

Aranda released an extended play titled “Los Angeles” in late March 2021, which includes four songs and different genres.

“Each song varies in style, but they all have heavy drums and very cinematic kinds of styles,” Aranda told the Daily Bulletin in February 2021.

Prior to the EP, Aranda released a new single titled “Home,” which he used to blend acoustic elements with electronic music. He told the Daily Bulletin that the song was about people battling their own mental demons while also falling in love and being in love.

“I really wanted to make a pop song but really talk about heavy topics,” he told the outlet. “It’s legit about mental problems that a lot of us deal with on a daily basis. In terms of my own life, getting therapy and getting things that you need within your life and maintaining friendships and maintaining a healthy mindset is really something that should be the goal in everyone’s life.”

Aranda’s first studio album, Exit Form, was released in November 2019, following his American Idol run. The album peaked at number 6 on the United States charts. His second album, Doom Hologram, released on September 4, 2020 on vinyl and via digital download.

Leading up to the release of Doom Hologram, Aranda released messages on Instagram with the words “I’ll disappear completely” and “goodbye forever,” which worried fans. He later clarified that those messages were just song titles on his album.

Aranda is making the most out of his American Idol past, touring and releasing albums on a semi-regular schedule, making him one of the more successful recent contestants from the show.

