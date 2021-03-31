‘American Idol’ Reveals 2021 Celebrity Duet Pairings

The upcoming episodes of American Idol will feature A-List celebrities paired up with contestants for epic performances. Judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie will judge the performances and decide which contestants will move on to the next week.
The “All-Star Duets and Solos” round of the competition will air on Sunday, April 4, 2021, and they will finish up on Monday, April 5, 2021. The top 16 of the competition will move forward from this round and onto the next.
Each of the contestants will be paired with a celebrity in order to perform a duet that will impress the judges.
Which Contestants Are in the Top 24?
Following Hollywood Week, there are only 24 contestants remaining in the competition.
Here’s who’s still in the running for the title of American Idol:
- Alanis Sophia
- Casey Bishop
- Willie Spence
- Mary Jo Young
- Hunter Metts
- Grace Kinstler
- Deshawn Goncalves
- Colin Jamieson
- Ava August
- Liahona Olayan
- Madison Watkins
- Alana
- Anilee List
- Cecil Ray
- Alyssa Wray
- Andrea Valles
- Beane
- Caleb Kennedy
- Cassandra Coleman
- Chayce Beckham
- Graham DeFranco
- Hannah Everhart
- Jason Warrior
- Wyatt Pike
There were many heartbreaking eliminations following the “Showstopper” performances including Philip Murphy, who many fans thought of as a front-runner in the competition.
Hopefully for viewers, Lionel Richie will return physically to the studio by the “All-Star Duets and Solos” round of the competition. Richie was absent from the Showstopper round on American Idol because he had a possible COVID-19 exposure and had to quarantine away from the set, taking the precautions that were mandated by the show, the show noted during Sunday night’s episode.
Which Celebrities Are Set to Perform?
American Idol has revealed some of the celebrities set to perform at the upcoming “All-Star Duets and Solos” round. The performers include season five runner-up Katharine McPhee, Jason Aldean, Tori Kelly, Ben Rector, Jimmie Allen, Joss Stone, Brian McKnight, Jewel, Brandon Boyd, PJ Morton, Josh Groban and Ryan Tedder, according to Billboard.
While the official account hasn’t revealed who is paired with which contestant, spoiler sites like The Idol Pad have revealed some of who is performing with who.
SPOILER WARNING: If you don’t want the “All-Star Duets and Solos” performance spoiled, stop reading now!
Here’s who will be paired up for performances in the top 24:
- Graham DeFranco with Ben Rector
- Wyatt Pike with Ben Rector
- Caleb Kennedy with Jason Aldean
- Hannah Everhart with Jason Aldean
- Hunter Metts with Jewel
- Mary Jo Young with Jewel
- Alanis Sophia with Jimmie Allen
- Cecil Ray Baker with Jimmie Allen
The rest of the list has yet to be released.
Here’s the schedule for the rest of the American Idol season:
- Sunday, April 5: Top 24 Group One Solos & Celebrity Duets
- Monday, April 6: Top 24 Group Two Solos & Celebrity Duets
- Sunday, April 11: Top 24 Eliminations & Top 16 Performances
- Monday, April 12: Top 16 Results & Wild Card Round
- Sunday, April 18: Top 12 Performances
- Monday, April 19: Top 12 Results & Top 10 Performances
- Sunday, May 2
- Monday, May 3
- Sunday, May 9
- Monday, May 10
- Sunday, May 16
- Monday, May 17
- Sunday, May 23: Three-hour season finale
American Idol airs on Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.
