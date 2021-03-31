‘American Idol’ Reveals 2021 Celebrity Duet Pairings

The upcoming episodes of American Idol will feature A-List celebrities paired up with contestants for epic performances. Judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie will judge the performances and decide which contestants will move on to the next week.

The “All-Star Duets and Solos” round of the competition will air on Sunday, April 4, 2021, and they will finish up on Monday, April 5, 2021. The top 16 of the competition will move forward from this round and onto the next.

Each of the contestants will be paired with a celebrity in order to perform a duet that will impress the judges.

Which Contestants Are in the Top 24?

Following Hollywood Week, there are only 24 contestants remaining in the competition.

Here’s who’s still in the running for the title of American Idol:

Alanis Sophia

Casey Bishop

Willie Spence

Mary Jo Young

Hunter Metts

Grace Kinstler

Deshawn Goncalves

Colin Jamieson

Ava August

Liahona Olayan

Madison Watkins

Alana

Anilee List

Cecil Ray

Alyssa Wray

Andrea Valles

Beane

Caleb Kennedy

Cassandra Coleman

Chayce Beckham

Graham DeFranco

Hannah Everhart

Jason Warrior

Wyatt Pike

There were many heartbreaking eliminations following the “Showstopper” performances including Philip Murphy, who many fans thought of as a front-runner in the competition.

Hopefully for viewers, Lionel Richie will return physically to the studio by the “All-Star Duets and Solos” round of the competition. Richie was absent from the Showstopper round on American Idol because he had a possible COVID-19 exposure and had to quarantine away from the set, taking the precautions that were mandated by the show, the show noted during Sunday night’s episode.

Which Celebrities Are Set to Perform?

American Idol has revealed some of the celebrities set to perform at the upcoming “All-Star Duets and Solos” round. The performers include season five runner-up Katharine McPhee, Jason Aldean, Tori Kelly, Ben Rector, Jimmie Allen, Joss Stone, Brian McKnight, Jewel, Brandon Boyd, PJ Morton, Josh Groban and Ryan Tedder, according to Billboard.

While the official account hasn’t revealed who is paired with which contestant, spoiler sites like The Idol Pad have revealed some of who is performing with who.

SPOILER WARNING: If you don’t want the “All-Star Duets and Solos” performance spoiled, stop reading now!

Here’s who will be paired up for performances in the top 24:

Graham DeFranco with Ben Rector

Wyatt Pike with Ben Rector

Caleb Kennedy with Jason Aldean

Hannah Everhart with Jason Aldean

Hunter Metts with Jewel

Mary Jo Young with Jewel

Alanis Sophia with Jimmie Allen

Cecil Ray Baker with Jimmie Allen

The rest of the list has yet to be released.

Here’s the schedule for the rest of the American Idol season:

Sunday, April 5: Top 24 Group One Solos & Celebrity Duets

Monday, April 6: Top 24 Group Two Solos & Celebrity Duets

Sunday, April 11: Top 24 Eliminations & Top 16 Performances

Monday, April 12: Top 16 Results & Wild Card Round

Sunday, April 18: Top 12 Performances

Monday, April 19: Top 12 Results & Top 10 Performances

Sunday, May 2

Monday, May 3

Sunday, May 9

Monday, May 10

Sunday, May 16

Monday, May 17

Sunday, May 23: Three-hour season finale

American Idol airs on Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

