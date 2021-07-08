TV Star Says She Was Rejected By ‘American Idol’ & It Was ‘Completely Necessary’

Amber Riley is a household name for fans of certain television shows. She previously revealed that she was rejected from “American Idol” when it was still on Fox, but she later went on to star on “Glee” when it was on the same network.

According to Access Online, Riley had a sense of humor about being rejected from the show by producers.

“I auditioned for ‘American Idol’ at 17 and they told me ‘No,’” she said on “The Wendy Williams Show,” per Access Online. “I got to the producers. I didn’t get to meet anybody.”

She later added, “You know what? I still work on FOX and I get paid! Thank you, ‘American Idol.’”

Riley Says the Rejection Was ‘Necessary’

In a new interview with Distractify, Riley talked about the rejection from “American Idol.” The rejection happened when she was just 17 years old. The star is now 34 years old and has made a career in the film and television industry.

“I feel that it was completely necessary,” she told the outlet. “There’s a moment in your life that comes where you’re going to have to figure out if this is what you really want to do. I always say that it was the ‘no’ I needed to know that this is what I’m going to go after for the rest of my life.”

She shared that the decision solidified her desire to follow her dreams.

Other Stars Have Been Rejected From ‘American Idol’

Riley’s “Glee” co-star Naya Rivera was also rejected from “American Idol,” she outlined on “The Talk.”

While appearing on an episode of “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen,” country music star Maren Morris talked about how she was rejected from more than one singing competition including “The Voice” and “American Idol.”

She also told Rolling Stone Country that she was happy she didn’t make it not the show while some people use her songs now.

“I think about all of the freaking talent shows I’ve tried out for in my life and I’m so glad I didn’t make any of them,” she said. “It’s full circle, because I was rejected from ‘The Voice.’ I was rejected from ‘American Idol’ – and I’m happier for it now.”

Bebe Rexha revealed in 2018 that she actually auditioned for “American Idol” in 2008.

“10 years ago my mother and I waited 10 hours in line to audition for American Idol,” she wrote on Twitter. “I didn’t make it through. This year I’m mentoring!”

Rexha is now a Grammy award-nominated singer-songwriter. Her debut album came out in 2018 and reached number 13 on the Billboard 200 at its release.

Riley will appear in the upcoming musical comedy “Dream,” which is in the works at NBC but has yet to officially be picked up, per Deadline. Riley has also appeared in “Nobody’s Fool” and “The Little Mermaid Live!.” She will be the co-executive producer on “Dream” alongside writer-producer Lisa Muse Bryant and producer Neil Meron.

