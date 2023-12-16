‘American Idol’ Contestant Loses Role Following Embezzlement Case

A former “American Idol‘ contestant has lost their job after pleading guilty to embezzlement in July. On December 12, the Grand Rapids City Commission unanimously voted to remove Maurice Townsend from the city’s Affordable Housing Fund Board.

The board is responsible for recommending investments in an effort to increase affordable housing in the city. Townsend had been an Affordable Housing Fund board member since his appointment in January 2022.

Townsend appeared on Season 13 of American Idol in 2014. After impressing the judges during his audition, he earned a ticket to Hollywood. After his initial success in the competition, Townsend was sent home after making it into the Top 30.

In September, Townsend was sentenced to probation and community service after pleading guilty to one felony count of embezzlement involving $1,000 or more but less than $20,000. The Michigan-based singer admitted to stealing several guitars as well as a laptop from a Grand Rapids nonprofit, New City Kids. The program provides after-school programming for children throughout the city.

The thefts occurred over the course of several months in 2022 after Townsend was fired as music director at New City Kids. Townsend told police that he stole the guitars and laptop after New City Kids withheld money owed to him.

Maurice Townsend’s Removal From Board Seat

Second Ward Commissioner Melinda Ysasi told MLive that Townsend’s embezzlement conviction created an issue with his board eligibility. Ysasi, who serves as the Committee on Appointments chairperson, also referenced Townsend’s lack of communication when discussing his possible ineligibility.

“We became aware of circumstances with Mr. Townsend’s eligibility to serve on the board and made contact to discuss further,” Ysasi said in a statement. “The commission took action to remove Mr. Townsend from the board after numerous unsuccessful attempts to further understand the circumstances and to communicate the board’s eligibility requirements.”

In a separate statement, Grand Rapids spokesperson Steve Guitar also acknowledged Townsend’s unresponsiveness to the commission’s request. “Mr. Townsend has not responded to our efforts for a discussion,” said Guitar. “Therefore, the city moved forward with a recommendation for removal.

‘American Idol’ Contestant Pleads Guilty To Embezzlement

In April 2022, a woman accused Townsend of taking his work-issued MacBook Pro laptop from the nonprofit’s offices after being fired. Four months later, the same woman contacted police and reported that several guitars from the music department were missing following a routine inventory check.

After opening a case, police located the missing guitars after tracking the serial numbers to a nearby store. Police say that Townsend sold the guitars to a Guitar Center and pocketed the cash. When confronted about the thefts, Townsend admitted that he sold the guitars in an attempt to recoup money that he felt New City Kids owed to him.

In September 2023, Townsend appeared in court to face sentencing. Before receiving his punishment, the former “American Idol” contestant addressed Kent County Circuit Judge Mark Trusock to explain his crime. Townsend described his theft as an act of desperation. “It was a last resort thing,” Townsend said.

Trusock offered up a stern rebuttal to Townsend’s explanation. “You stole from a church-based program. That’s pretty low, quite frankly,” Trusock said. “You work like anyone else would.” Townsend received a three-year probation period and was ordered to complete 100 hours of community service by Trusock. Townsend was also instructed to pay $2,704 toward restitution.