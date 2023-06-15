American Idol Alum Announces ‘Last Tour for a While’

If fans want to see “American Idol” season 9 alum Todrick Hall sing his hits live, then his upcoming tour is a great time to do so as the “I Like Boys” singer said it’ll be his “last tour for a while.”

Hall, who made it into the top 16 before his elimination on “American Idol” in 2010, leveraged his time on the show to carve out a successful career in multiple avenues. He’s released several albums since his first, 2010’s “Somebody’s Christmas,” which include 2016’s “Straight Outta Oz” and 2021’s “Femuline.” Hall’s also built a large YouTube following which he’s been cultivating for over a decade. His channel currently sits at 3.6 million subscribers with over 700 videos published.

Further, Hall’s had an extensive television career since “American Idol.” His credits include hosting HGTV’s “Battle of the Bling” and competing on “Celebrity Big Brother” season 3.

Todrick Hall Is ‘Hoping to Transition Back to Theater for a While’

However, it’s Hall’s love of theater that’s drawing him away from live touring.

Hall is preparing for his “Velvet Rage” tour that comes on the heels of his newest album, “Roach Killaz,” which was released in early May. The North American tour begins on September 9 in Portland, Oregon, and it’ll wrap on October 21 in Toronto, Ontario. In an Instagram post shared on June 14, Hall asked his fans for suggestions on what songs he should perform during his shows. And he also informed them that he’d be focusing on his theater roots after the “Velvet Rage” finishes.

“Hey babes, prepping for my new tour, which is now only a few months away,” Hall wrote on a pad with paper. “I’m thinking of doing a lot of my old songs. Maybe ‘It Gets Better’ or ‘Haters.’ I dunno… I want to know what songs you want to hear. This will be my last tour for a while as I’m hoping to transition back to theater for a while. So, get your tickets and let’s celebrate the last 15 years of content and close to a billion views on YouTube. Always, Todrick Hall.”

Hall has performed in several Broadway plays including “The Color Purple” alongside “American Idol” season 3 winner Fantasia in 2008, “Cats” in 2014 and “Waitress” in 2019.

Suggestions for His Tour Came Pouring In

The 38-year-old artist got what he was looking for in the comment section of the Instagram post. Several fans threw ideas for his “Velvet Tour,” with many pointing to his “Straight Outta Oz” as a classic album to choose from.

“I would love for straight out of oz to make another tour my kids LOVE it,” one person commented.

“Oh we talking old Todrick?” One fan wrote. “Like ToddyRockstar Todrick? *crack knuckles* let’s see we need: beauty and the beat BOOTZ, splits on trees, wind it up (the original), epic love, it gets better, just love, who let the freaks out, you unfollowed me, they say (what yall know about that?), 90s disney, 4beyonce, water guns, your american idol audition song, TODRICK MTV theme song, STEAK AND EGGS!!!, HATERZ, and last but not least WIG WIG WIG WIG WIG!!!!!!”

Hall has garnered millions of streams on Spotify. “Nails, Hair, Hips, Heels” from his “Haus Party, Pt. 1” album is his most listened-to song on the platform with over 88 million plays. “I Like Boys” from the same album sits at No. 2 with over 37 million streams and “Forbidden’s” “Dem Beats” is his No. 3 most-played song on Spotify with nearly 26 million plays.

Hall is scheduled to headline “Pr!de in London” on July 1 alongside “American Idol” season 8 runner-up Adam Lambert.