‘American Idol’ 2021 Eliminations: Who Got Eliminated & Voted Off 4/18

On the April 18 episode of American Idol, the top 12 belted out Oscar-nominated songs in the hopes of becoming the next American Idol.

In the end, Ava August, Madison Watkins, and Beane were eliminated, meaning they are no longer in the running for the country’s top singer.

Tomorrow, the top ten contestants from Season 18 will be competing for a spot in the Top 10.

Those contestants include Aliana Jester, Arthur Gunn, Cyniah Elise, DeWayne Crocker Jr., Faith Becnel, Franklin Boone, Louis Knight, Makayla Phillips, Nick Merico, and Olivia Ximines.

Here’s what you need to know:

Who Are the Early Frontrunners?

According to Gold Derby, Grace Kinstler is a fan-favorite frontrunner on the show this season.

For her first performance, she sang “Natural Woman”, and the performance has raked in 4 million views on Youtube to date. The outlet adds that she has been compared to Kelly Clarkson and “her momentum has yet to fade.”

Willie Spence is another frontrunner on the show and the Georgia native has more than just a few fans, with 424,000 followers on Youtube.

Chayce Beckham has also done well thus far, and “there’s not a chance he will be eliminated this week or anytime soon,” Gold Derby writes.

The Comeback Twist

Last week was dramatic, to say the least, with Wyatt Pike leaving and Paula Abdul returning as a guest judge for the first time in years.

When Idol star Trish Kinane spoke to NewsWeek, she said of last week’s returning contestants, “They did so well with the remote production… with their mums and dads helping them and their brothers and sisters holding iPhones and ring lights, but they never had the proper Idol experience. Some people really come alive on that big stage. We thought they deserved to have that experience.”

At this rate, the winner is slated to be revealed on Sunday, May 2.

