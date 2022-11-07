‘American Idol’ Star Appears on ‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’

“American Idol” stars have been known to make cameos on all different types of shows in order to gain exposure. In the latest “Idol” crossover, a season 13 contestant has popped up on Bravo screens in the newest episodes of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City”.

Paisley Van Patten joins the RHOSLC cast in season three episodes six and seven as a special guest of housewife Heather Gay. In the show, Gay is starting a non-denominational choir to maintain one aspect of the Mormon church that always made her happy while she distances herself from the church more and more each day. Van Patten appeared during the choir auditions, which took place over two episodes, to be on the judging panel along with Jeff McLean (son of famous Mormon musician Michael McLean).

Paisley Van Patten is One of Many ‘American Idol’ Stars From Salt Lake City

Play

SNEAK PEEK: Heather Gay’s Choir Auditions Get Interrupted by Chaos Outside | RHOSLC (S3 E7) | Bravo Heather Gay hosts auditions for her new non-denominational choir. Jen Shah complains about Angie Harrington (Heather's friend) showing up in her "dollar store leotard outfit", especially given the recently discovered shahxposed Instagram account and Chris Harrington's possible involvement. As the auditions wrap up, Angie and Jen get into a heated exchange and Heather is forced… 2022-11-03T10:00:00Z

Salt Lake City, Utah is known to be home to many talented singers. The Mormon Mecca has been home to the world-famous Mormon Tabernacle Choir for the past 175 years, so it should come as no surprise that multiple successful “American Idol” contestants would come from this area, including three top 10 finishers.

David Archuleta, the runner-up of season 7, hails from the Salt Lake area, having moved there with his family from Miami, Florida, at the age of six. Archuleta is now taking a break from the church after publically coming out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community, but prior to this, the singer had been very involved in the church, even going on a mission trip to Chile after competing on “American Idol” as a minor.

Other “American Idol” stars from the Beehive State include season 2’s sixth-place finisher Carmen Rasmusen and season 8’s ninth-place finisher Megan Joy. Rasmusen was ultimately eliminated after singing “Love Will Lead You Back” by Taylor Dayne after being saved as a Wild Card before the Top 12 round by Simon Cowell. Joy was another Simon Cowell Wild Card pick, but was eliminated in the top 9 after singing “Turn Your Lights Down Low” by Bob Marley & The Wailers. Joy has gone on to record multiple albums and more recently created the band VadaWave with her husband Quinn.

What Has Paisley Van Patten Been Up to Besides ‘American Idol’?

Play

Road to Hollywood: Paisley Van Patten – AMERICAN IDOL SEASON XIII Saying that auditioning for Idol was her "last shot," Salt Lake City native Paisley Van Patten was excited that the competition rolled through her hometown. Paisley is "stoked" to be heading to Hollywood! Subscribe now for more American Idol clips: idol.ly/YT_Subscribe See more of American Idol on our official site: idol.ly/Idol Like American Idol on… 2014-01-30T06:00:00Z

Paisley Van Patten auditioned for “American Idol” season 13 in her native Salt Lake City. She got a “yes” from all three judges, Jennifer Lopez, Harry Connick Jr., and Keith Urban, who she says is her ultimate vocal inspiration. The singer unfortunately did not survive Hollywood Week to advance to the live shows, however Van Patten has seen other successes in her life before and after her stint on “Idol”.

In 2006, well before her “American Idol” days, Van Patten appeared in the Disney Channel Original Movie “Read It and Weep” which starred Disney Channel staples Kay and Danielle Panabaker in the leading roles. At 15, Van Patten received her first record deal, however battled addiction and alcoholism and lost her deal, eventually becoming sober about two years before her “Idol” audition.

After “Idol”, Van Patten has kept relatively quiet. The singer has not released any music on major streaming services or had any acting appearances since the show. Van Patten is also quiet on social media, though this newest RHOSLC appearance could foreshadow other future projects for the star.

READ NEXT: 4 ‘American Idol’ Contestants Announce Tour