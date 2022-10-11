David Archuleta Shares BTS of First Recording Session After Surgery

“American Idol” season 7 runner-up David Archuleta is sharing behind-the-scenes footage of his first recording session after surgery.

The singer – who had to cancel his 2022 “OK, All Right” tour in February in order to have surgery performed – has been back singing for a few months now. His latest song is for violinist and “Dancing With the Stars” season 25 second-place finisher Lindsey Stirling’s new Christmas album, “Snow Waltz”, which is out now. Archuleta is featured on the song “Magic”.

In a new Instagram post, Archuleta is celebrating the “Magic” release by showing fans a behind-the-scenes look into his recording process.

“‘Magic’ with @lindseystirling was the first song I recorded after my 3 month vocal recovery. Swipe to see a little BTS. Took me a bit to get there lol. But so glad it could happen! Check it out now!” the caption reads.

Many fans were celebrating with Archuleta in the comments and were very grateful for Archuleta’s recovery, while some were also excited to see his blond hair, which he dyed shortly into his post-surgery vocal rest, but has since faded.

“LOVE YOU BLONDE!!” commented The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’s Heather Gay, “I meant to say ‘I LOVE YOU PERIODT.’ 😍😂”

Read below for more about Stirling’s new album, and Archuleta’s latest single “Faith In Me”.

Lindsey Stirling Talks Working With David Archuleta on Christmas Album

“Snow Waltz” is not Lindsey Stirling’s first Christmas album. The “America’s Got Talent” season 5 quarterfinalist released her first Christmas album, “Warmer in the Winter” in October 2017, while she was competing on “Dancing With the Stars”. She went on three Christmas tours for this album, as she said in an interview with KIFI Local News 8.

In the same interview, Stirling describes the new album as being a bit of a “fusion between Halloween and Christmas to kind of warm up the album.”

Stirling also talks about working with David Archuleta, and the song “Magic”.

“It’s so good. And as we were writing it, I was like, David has to sing this,” Stirling said “So sometimes it’s very easy because you know the voice, you know the sound and that’s always great when that happens.”

David Archuleta Talks His Newest Single ‘Faith In Me’

Although “Magic” is the first song Archuleta recorded after his vocal cord surgery, he has been fortunate enough to release other projects since his recovery.

Archuletta appeared as Joseph in “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” at The Tuacahn Amphitheatre in Utah this summer and released a new single, called “Faith In Me”, on August 30, 2022, which Billboard calls “a giddy, uptempo rush that perfectly captures the butterflies that come with a new romance.”

Archuletta publicly came out as queer in 2021, and tells Billboard about how it feels to be working on new music, and how happy he is to release “Faith In Me”.

“This is the first song I think I’ve released feeling like, ‘OK, I’m at terms with myself, I’ve accepted it, cool,'” Archuletta tells Billboard, “This is what it feels like when…I can just enjoy who I am. And I don’t have to feel like I’m a horrible, evil person just because of [being queer]. Maybe I can just be happy.”

David Archuleta’s single “Faith in Me” and Lindsey Stirling’s album “Snow Waltz” are available now on all major music streaming platforms.

