‘American Idol’ Rocker Scores Multi-Album Deal

It’s been over a decade since his elimination on Season 10 of “American Idol,” but one rocker has just landed an album deal securing his future. James Durbin is perhaps best known by fans for his loud and powerful rock performances during his time on the singing competition show. But Durbin has been hard at work steadily building his post-American Idol career.

It didn’t take long for Durbin to release his debut album after his “American Idol” elimination. He released his debut album “Memories Of A Beautiful Disaster” in November 2011. The album peaked at 36 on the Billboard 200. For Durbin, he is looking to recapture the magic that made him a fan favorite.

According to Blabbermouth, Durbin has signed a multi-album deal with Frontiers Music Srl. The Italian-based record label has become famous for its hard rock releases, and Durbin’s release will be no different. The rock-centric singer unveiled that his new album, “Screaming Steel,” will be released in 2024.

Details On The ‘American Idol’ Finalist’s Album Deal

On December 18, Durbin took to social media to announce the upcoming release of his new solo album, “Screaming Steel.” In an Instagram post, Durbin excitedly told fans that his comeback has officially started. “Get ready for a huge comeback – @jamesdurbinofficial new album, DURBIN “Screaming Steel“ is set to be released February 16, 2024!” Durbin wrote.

“Screaming Steel” is produced by Secret Sphere guitarist, Aldo Lonobile. The album will feature 10 tracks including the lead single, “Screaming Steel.” The song was released alongside the album’s announcement.

For Durbin, it’s been over seven years since he released his last solo album, “Riot On Sunset.” In 2017, he joined the classic American heavy metal band, Quiet Riot, as their new lead singer. He recorded two albums with the band before heading off on his own once again. In September 2019, drummer Frankie Banali announced on Facebook that Durbin “gave notice effectively quitting to follow his own path.” He wrote. “You can’t time when someone quits.”

James Durbin’s Other Famous Collaborations

As part of the final four contestants during Season 10, Durbin felt good about his chances to take home the win. But after finding out he narrowly missed out on Top 3, Durbin says he had no regrets about his time on the show. “God,” James said after being eliminated. “I did so much stuff that’s never been done on this show before. In my eyes, in my mind, I did what I came here to do. Gave metal a chance.”

During his performance on the “American Idol” finale, Durbin was joined on stage by Judas Priest. Together, they sang “Livin’ After Midnight” and “Breaking The Law.” Sharing stage time with a band that cherished so dearly was a big moment for Durbin.

In an interview with Media Mikes, he recalled the moment he found out that he’d be performing with Judas priest. “I was told right after I sang “You’ve Got Another Thing Coming” during the Top 24 guy’s week,” Durbin said. “Judas Priest had contacted the show stating they really enjoyed my performance and if I made it to the finale, would I be interested in signing with them. I thought holy crap! It’s Judas [expletive] Priest and they want to play with me. I was in complete shock. I still am.”

Despite his initial shock, Durbin hasn’t stopped doing what he does best. His collaboration with Judas Priest kicked off a long and colorful history collaborating with famous acts. Since his days on “American Idol,” he’s played alongside talents such as Stevie Wonder, Sheryl Crow, Tom Jones, and Steel Panther.

“Screaming Steel” will be released on February 16, 2024.