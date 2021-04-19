Can You Vote for Comeback Contestants on ‘American Idol’? How?

Tonight, fans will notice some changes on American Idol, with ten of last season’s performers competing for a spot in the top ten.

In an interview with NewsWeek, showrunner Trish Kinane shared of last season’s singers, “They did so well with the remote production… with their mums and dads helping them and their brothers and sisters holding iPhones and ring lights, but they never had the proper Idol experience. Some people really come alive on that big stage. We thought they deserved to have that experience.”

Now, the question is, how will voting work? Can you vote for your favorite contestants returning to this season after doing last season virtually? Who will be competing, to begin with?

Read on to find out.

How to Vote

Last night, fans had to vote during the live show. Tonight, however, voting will begin and continue through April 26.

You can vote online, with text messages, or through the American Idol app, but you can only vote a total of 30 times– ten votes per voting method.

To vote online, click here.

The American Idol iOS app can be downloaded here.

Those hoping to vote must be at least 13 years of age and based in the U.S., Puerto Rico, or the Virgin Islands.

Which Contestants Are Returning?

Who exactly is returning for a chance to make the top ten?

Those contestants include Faith Becnel, Franklin Boone, DeWayne Crocker Jr., Cyniah Elise, Arthur Gunn, Aliana Jester, Louis Knight, Nick Merico, Makayla Phillips, and Olivia Ximines.

The winner of the 10 returning contestants will be announced on Monday, April 26. There will be no show on Sunday, April 25, because of the Oscars.

Who Was Eliminated on April 18

Last night, the Top 12 belted it out in the hopes of advancing to the Top 9. In the end, Ava August, Madison Watkins, and Beane were eliminated, meaning they are no longer vying for the show’s top prize.

Hunter Metts also suffered an emotional moment when he forgot the lyrics mid-song. The 22-year-old sang “Falling Slowly” from the film Once, and forgot the lyrics towards the end of the song.

All the judges comforted him, with Katy Perry telling Metts that “perfection is an illusion” and Lionel Richie sharing that he, too, once forgot the lyrics to his own song. Fans have since shared with him that that was one of the most relatable moments he’s ever had as a singer.

Metts was fortunate enough to advance to next week’s performance, which means he’s officially part of the top ten. Tonight’s episode is titled “The Comeback”.

Last night, Luke Bryan also returned to the stage after being diagnosed with Coronavirus a week prior. Paula Abdul sat in for Bryan, and described the experience as “fun!”

She added, “I love being on this panel tonight. It’s way different than the panel that I was on, that’s for sure.”

American Idol will air on ABC at 8 p.m. ET.

