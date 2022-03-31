‘American Idol’ Crushes ‘American Song Contest’ in Monday Night Ratings

“American Idol” and “American Song Contest” are two singing competition shows that air at the same time on Monday nights, meaning the shows go head-to-head when it comes to ratings.

“American Song Contest” premiered on Monday, March 21, 2022, and it features Kelly Clarkson and Snoop Dogg as hosts. The show was inspired by Eurovision Song Contest, which has been around for decades.

Throughout the competition, 56 artists perform original songs in three rounds leading to the Grand Final, where one will be crowned the champion.

‘American Song Contest Has Not Hit 3 Million Viewers

According to TV Series Finale, a site that compiles ratings, “American Song Contest” pulled in 2.899 million viewers for the season premiere, and on the Monday, March 28, 2022, episode, the show pulled in 1.878 million viewers.

When it comes to the 18-49 demographic, which is coveted for networks and advertisers, the show pulled a 0.49 for the premiere and 0.34 for the subsequent episode.

On the same nights, “American Idol” pulled in 5.289 million viewers and 5.657 million viewers. The show saw a 0.73 in the 18-49 demographic on Monday, March 21 and a 0.74 on Monday, March 28, 2022.

The shows are also in competition with CBS’s “The Neighborhood” and “NCIS” as well as Fox’s “9-1-1” and “9-1-1: Lone Star,” according to TV Series Finale. “The Neighborhood trailed “American Idol” by fewer than 250,000 viewers. In the second hour of “American Idol,” CBS overtook it with “NCIS,” which pulled in 6.56 million viewers.

It’s too soon to know if “American Song Contest” will grow its audience over the next seven weeks while it airs and if the show will be renewed for season 2 after the premiere season concludes.

“American Idol” ratings have remained steady for much of the season. The show’s premiere pulled in 6.296 million viewers, and the lowest episode of the season was on Sunday, March 27, 2022, with an abnormal 2.949 million viewers. The reason for the change could be that the show aired after the Academy Awards, potentially drawing viewers in the Eastern time zone away from the show.

Overall, “American Idol” is averaging over 5 million viewers per episode.

What’s on the ‘American Idol’ Schedule?

According to Futon Critic, which has been accurate with scheduling in the past, here are the dates that season 20 of “American Idol” will likely air, accompanied by our predictions of what will take place on that date:

Monday, March 28: Hollywood Week Genre Challenge

Sunday, April 3: Hollywood Week Duet Challenge

Monday, April 4: Showstopper Round/Final Judgement Round

Sunday, April 10: Top 24 at Disney’s Aulani Resort

Monday, April 11: Top 24 at Disney’s Aulani Resort

Sunday, April 17: Top 20 performances

Monday, April 18: TBA

Sunday, April 24: TBA

Monday, April 25: TBA

Sunday, May 1: TBA

Monday, May 2: TBA

Sunday, May 8: TBA

Monday, May 9: TBA

Sunday, May 14: TBA

Monday, May 16: Semi-Finals

Sunday, May 22: Season finale

Of course, the schedule is subject to change. There will definitely be shake-ups, with the show in its monumental 20th season.

Last season, for instance, the show debuted the “Comeback” twist where one contestant from a previous season of the show was voted back in to compete alongside and against the competitors of the current season.

“American Idol” airs on Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific time on ABC.

