Music Star & ‘Idol’ Judge Welcomes Baby Boy

Music star Meghan Trainor is a new mom again! The Grammy-winning pop star, who’s a judge on “Australian Idol” alongside former “American Idol” judge Harry Connick Jr., welcomed her second son on July 1, 2023, with her husband, former “Spy Kids” actor Daryl Sabara.

The couple announced the news via an Instagram on July 4 and shared multiple photos of the baby.

They wrote, “On July 1st (our 7 year anniversary of our first date) we welcomed Barry Bruce Trainor into the world 🐻💙”

“He was a big boy at 8lbs 7oz…and sideways (transverse),” she continued, “but we had an amazing, successful c-section, and I finally got my skin to skin time! Thank you to all of the incredible doctors and nurses who took such great care of us❤️”

Meghan Trainor Says She’s ‘Halfway’ to Achieving Big Family

Trainor received lots of celebratory comments from fans and celebrities, including Paris Hilton, Chrissy Metz, Mandy Moore, Ashley Benson, and season 1 “Idol” runner-up Justin Guarini, who wrote, “Congratulations 🙌❤️❤️ 🙌”

Fans also debated her the comment section about baby Barry being given Trainor’s last name instead of her husband’s. Their son Riley’s last name is Sabara.

Many jumped to the couple’s defense when one fan asked, “Curious why he got your last name & not his dads? Is something going on between y’all?”

One replied, “Each kid has the last name of one of their parents. Cool idea. Always thought I’d hyphenate my kids’ names but this is a way better idea.”

Another wrote, “i have my mother’s last name while my sister has our fathers. That way both names/families/heritage lived on”

Trainor’s brother, Ryan, posted two photos on July 4 of himself holding his new nephew and wrote, “Love ya Barry Bruce Trainor ❤️”

The new mom revealed she was pregnant on January 30, surprising the hosts during a virtual appearance on the “TODAY Show” as she was promoting her book for expectant moms, “Dear Future Mama: A TMI Guide to Pregnancy, Birth, and New Motherhood from Your Bestie,” which was released in April.

Trainor and Sabana are already parents to son Riley, who turned two in February. She told People magazine in January that having a second child would get her “halfway” to her goal of having a big family.

“I’m just so grateful I can get pregnant,” she said. “And I’m like, ‘I’m crushing it. This is amazing. This is my dreams.’ I’m halfway there — I want four kids!”

Meghan Trainor Was Expecting While Judging ‘Australian Idol’

Trainor was expecting baby Barry while she filmed “Australian Idol” earlier this year, judging contestants alongside Connick Jr., popular Aussie radio broadcaster Kyle Sandilands and pop singer Amy Shark. They crowned singer Royston Sagigi-Baira as the winner in late March.

According to Refinery29, the “Idol” franchise is the most widely watched TV franchise in the world, with three billion viewers in over 150 countries. There are 55 different versions of the show, but Australians had not had their own “Idol” since 2009. Its return had been announced in early 2020, but then got delayed due to the COVID pandemic.

The “American Idol” cast — Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie and Ryan Seacrest — helps to promote the show in other countries, including recently filming promos to encourage Aussies to audition for “Australian Idol.”

On one of the episodes, during which she performed her hit song “Made You Look,” Trainor was asked how she balances being a mom, pop star, author and more.

“I have the best family and the best team, and my hubby’s here tonight,” she said, and then quipped, “and therapy every Wednesday!”

Trainor’s toddler, Riley, appeared during one of the audition episodes wearing a tiny t-shirt that read “I am the next Australian Idol,” according to local news station 7News.

“Oh I’m going to cry, I can’t handle it, I cannot,” Connick Jr. said as Riley walked into the audition room with his dad.

The judges gave the tot his own golden ticket, which puts contestants into the Top 50 there, but he threw it on the table and Trainor joked, “He’s too good for this show!”