Benson Boone Reveals Why He Quit ‘American Idol’ & Drops New Single

One hopeful contestant on ABC’s “American Idol” in early 2021 was Benson Boone, a TikTok star with whom the judges were impressed immediately during his audition.

With his piano skills and vocal energy, Boone earned a golden ticket to Hollywood easily. After that, though, Boone disappeared from the competition completely, which led to some speculation that he was no longer a part of the competition.

Boone has teased some of his new music on his TikTok where he has over 1.7 million followers and has amassed 60.5 million likes on his videos.

Now, Boone has officially signed a record deal and dropped his first single. He also addressed his exit from “American Idol.”

Boone Says ‘Idol’ Did Not Feel Right For Him

In a press release obtained by MJsBigBlog, Boone shared his reasons for leaving the “American Idol” competition despite the judges telling him that he might be able to win the competition.

“Social media is the biggest opportunity to get people to know you personally,” Boone shared. “Hopefully, they will not only like my music, but they’ll understand and like me as a person, so I’m more than just a song for them.”

The press release states that Boone actually decided to drop out of “American Idol” because he wanted to know himself as an artist before getting that large of a platform for his singing.

“It was a very hard choice,” Boone said, according to the press release. “I didn’t really know who I wanted to be as an artist yet, and I didn’t want to show the world someone I’m not.”

Boone officially dropped his anticipated single “Ghost Town” on October 15, 2021. On the track, he plays the drums, guitar and piano as well as drawing the covert art for the single.

“I want people to see that I take music seriously,” Boone shared.

“Ghost Town” is available to stream on most music streaming platforms, and the black-and-white music video is available to watch on YouTube. The video features friends having the time of their lives, driving around town with the top down and spending time together.

Boone signed a deal with major record label Night Street Records, as announced on Instagram by the company.

Boone celebrated the deal on Instagram as well.

“I have absolutely LOVED the last couple months of my life,” Boone wrote. “I’ve been finding out who I want to be as an artist. And I am beyond proud to announce that I have signed a record deal with @warrenrecords and @danreynolds from @imaginedragons as well as a publishing deal with @warnerchappellmusic and @saintsoundspublishing. This is just the beginning of my career, and with my first song coming out next week, you’re going to be able to understand my music and I couldn’t be happier.”

He added, “I love all of you so much and I’m so grateful to be able to be doing what I love.”

“American Idol” returns for its monumental season 20 in early 2022.

