Former ‘American Idol’ Contestant Charged With DUI After Fatal Crash

Caleb Kennedy, a top-five contestant on season 19 of ABC’s “American Idol,” has been arrested and charged with a DUI, according to ABC 4 News Charleston.

The outlet reported that Kennedy, who is 17 years old, was arrested on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, and charged with “felony driving under the influence resulting in Death” in South Carolina.

WSPA reported that the crash occurred at around 12:33 p.m. and involved a 2011 Ford pickup being driven into a building behind a home, allegedly by Kennedy.

One Person is Dead Following the Accident

According to WSPA News, the person who was inside the building sustained injuries and was hospitalized. The man, who was later identified as 54-year-old Larry Duane Parris, died at the hospital.

TMZ also reported the news of Kennedy’s arrest on February 8, 2022. The outlet posted photos of the crash site that appear to show a pickup truck wedged into the small workshop. The photos that appear to show the outside of the building show a broken garage door and some damage to other parts of the building as well.

Kennedy is being held until his bond hearing, which is set for Wednesday, February 9, 2022, according to WSPA News.

Kennedy Left ‘American Idol’ Following Controversy

Kennedy made the top five of the competition on season 19 of “American Idol,” which aired in 2021. He withdrew from the competition after a video surfaced of him sitting next to someone in a KKK-style hood surfaced, according to TMZ.

His mother told the Herald-Journal in May 2021 that the video was taken when Kennedy was 12 years old.

Following his exit, Kennedy took to social media to apologize to fans.

“Hey y’all, this gonna be a bit of a surprise, but I am no longer gonna be on ‘American Idol,’” he wrote on May 12. “There was a video that surfaced on the internet and it displayed actions that were not to be taken in that way.”

He added, “I was younger and did not think about the actions, but that’s not an excuse. I wanna say sorry to all my fans and everyone who I have let down. I’ll be taking a little time off social media to better myself, but saying that, I know this has hurt and disappointed a lot of people and made people lose respect for me.”

Kennedy later said that he felt as though “American Idol” was not what he wanted it to be.

In an interview with the Herald-Journal published June 24, 2021, Kennedy talked about his “American Idol” journey and opened up about the pressure he felt.

“You think it’s all going to be fun, and a lot of it is, but it will slap you in the face really quickly,” Kennedy told the outlet. “I wasn’t ready for it.”

He later added, “On ‘Idol,’ that wasn’t me. That world is so different. Now that I’m home, I try to be me, but I’m also scared of someone videoing me when I go to Academy or Wal-Mart. You have to worry about things like that now.”

“American Idol” returns on February 27, 2022 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

READ NEXT: ‘American Idol’ Champion Joins Country Music Star on Tour