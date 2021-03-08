Watch: ‘American Idol’ Judges ‘Roll the Dice’ on Cameron McGhar

Every episode of American Idol auditions brings forward the option for judges to send certain contestants through to Hollywood week and send others home without a Golden Ticket. Sometimes, the judges decide to take a chance on contestants who they’re not sure are ready, as was the case with Cameron McGhar.

When it came to McGhar, American Idol judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan weren’t exactly in agreement with whether or not she deserved a Golden Ticket to Hollywood.

The problem could have been song choice, however. McGhar chose to sing Little Big Town’s “Girl Crush” for her audition, and the judges have previously had the same issues with contestants singing that song.

The Judges Said McGhar Needed to Loosen Up

Taking Chances! Katy Perry “Rolls The Dice” With Cameron McGhar – American Idol 2021A little judge participation goes a long way! After a rocky start to her American Idol audition, cheerleader Cameron McGhar gets some claps, snaps and guidance from Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, during her second performance of “You Ain’t Woman Enough (To Take My Man)” by Loretta Lynn. Lionel feels there’s "more they… 2021-03-08T01:34:12Z

McGhar shared that she started singing when she was younger and participating in beauty pageants. Singing was her talent, and she developed a passion for the art of song as she grew up.

During her time singing “Girl Crush,” McGhar was stiff, and though her voice was somewhat impressive to the judges, they weren’t sure if she was ready to move on to another round of the competition.

“I think you were singing, and then you were looking at us, and then you were having an inner dialogue of, like, ‘How’s this going?'” Perry told the contestant.

Bryan told her that she had a great voice and big voice, and though she stayed on the correct pitch, the song just didn’t flow the way it should.

McGhar Performed an Additional Song

Since the judges weren’t sure about her from her first song, McGhar sang Loretta Lynn’s “You Ain’t Woman Enough (To Take My Man).”

“I don’t know,” Perry commented after the second performance. “You only ever have one chance to show what you think you can give us, and that wasn’t it. We had to pull it out of you. So help me God, if we go forward, we won’t be able to do this type of thing again.”

McGhar insisted that the judges wouldn’t have to tell her to loosen up and connect with the song again.

“Okay, I’ll swing into the fire,” Richie said. “You have a very infectious personality, and if you can tell, we’re pulling for you, right? In my heart of hearts, I don’t think you’re quite ready. I’d rather for you to come back here and give it a real Roll Tide. It’s gonna be a no from me.”

Perry looked like she wasn’t sure if McGhar was ready for the competition, even if she agreed to work hard throughout the show.

“It’s about are you ready?” Perry said. “Okay, hold on, you weren’t ready. I’m, listen, I am not going to Roll Tide with you, but I am gonna roll the dice with you. It’s a yes from me.”

Bryan was the last person to comment and vote on the contestant’s performance. After some begging from McGhar and some promises, he also decided to roll the dice and give her a “yes” to get through to Hollywood week.

READ NEXT: Ryan Seacrest Posts Shower Video on Instagram