Ryan Seacrest Posts Shower Video on Instagram

Ryan Seacrest skipped the E! Red Carpet in 2021, but he wasn’t letting the spotlight fall off of him for long. The American Idol host shared a video of him showering ahead of the second episode of auditions.

“Dim the lights and start the shower!” he wrote. “Practicing my lines before the show. Tune in to #AmericanIdol tonight on @ABCNetwork!”

Seacrest announced his exit from E!’s Live From the Red Carpet in early February 2021.

“After 14 years of hosting E!’s Live from the Red Carpet I’ve decided to move on to new adventures,” he wrote. “I’ll miss the whole crew that works so hard behind the scenes and of course my amazing partner Giuliana. Thanks to everyone for watching all these years.”

Seacrest Promoted ‘American Idol’ in His Post

Seacrest has been a part of American Idol for as long as the show has been around.

He also shared a photo of himself crying, writing, “The auditions tonight were something else. Not even going to try and blame the onions in my guac #AmericanIdol.”

Seacrest also shared a video of his niece, who was excited for the American Idol episode.

“Flora calls this little guy ‘Uncle RyRy.’ She might be watching too much [American Idol],” he wrote. “Don’t miss a new episode tonight at 8|7c on @ABCnetwork.”

He previously posted about the contestants on season 4 of ABC’s version of American Idol, writing, “Found some strong contenders tonight and maybe even the next Idol… What do you think, America? See you again next Sunday for more auditions! We’re just getting started. #AmericanIdol.” He also wrote, “Thanks for all the love on premiere night, East Coast! See you next week. Same time, same place! #AmericanIdol.”

Seacrest is a fixture on the show, and contestants often get excited to meet the star.

Seacrest Has Been With ‘American Idol’ Since the Beginning

Though it has been revived by ABC, Seacrest is the only person who has been a part of the cast since

Seacrest talked to ABC News Radio about the differences in the show due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This season we created bubbles, different places in California – We did all the auditions there,” Seacrest said. “The contestants, they auditioned online, then the best of the best came out to California and they had to quarantine and be tested, as we all did, before each of these shoots.”

Seacrest opened up about what filming was like during the season so far.

“We were in a safe environment,” he said. “We shot Hollywood Week from the Dolby Theater, as we have done in years past. So the scale of the show looks like American Idol should look and has looked over the years. And then our plan in the spring is to be back in the studio.”

He added, “I don’t know if we have an audience or not, but we should be back on the big stage with the judges, myself and the contestants, so that’s exciting.”

American Idol airs at 8 p.m. on Sundays on ABC.

