Carrie Underwood Acknowledges She’s Become Hard to Work With

Back in 2004, when Carrie Underwood was a nervous 21-year-old hoping for a “yes” from the celebrity judges on “American Idol,” she couldn’t have imagined that nearly two decades later, she’d be so famous that she’d be saying “no” week after week to stars wanting to work with her. But that’s the reality, according to a new interview with the superstar.

Underwood Turns Down Most Requests for Duets

Underwood, who’s about to kick off her Denim & Rhinestones concert tour with fellow “Idol” alum Jimmie Allen as her opening act, revealed in a recent interview that she frequently turns down requests from stars who want to record duets with her.

During an appearance on Country Countdown USA on September 19, 2022, she told host Lon Helton that she and her team receive duet requests all the time.

“We get requests every week, and it has to make sense,” she said. “Musically it has to make sense. Timing is important.”

Underwood seems to have the magic touch with duets, so it’s no surprise people are clamoring to collaborate. But even the biggest stars have found it hard to get a “yes” from her.

In 2020, for instance, Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley pleaded with her on social media to collaborate on a song. In a since-deleted Instagram video, the popular duo asked Underwood to collaborate with them — but got shot down.

They said, “Whether you know it or not, we are huge fans of you and we have always wanted to do a song with you. We think it would be a massive collaboration. We’d love to send it to you, but we don’t have your email or your phone number, so we’re just gonna play a little of the song.”

Though Underwood never addressed their request publicly, the pair told CMT Top 20 Countdown in April 2020 that she had turned them down, saying it was an “amazing” song but she was just too busy.

Though she didn’t name names, Underwood did tell Helton in September that some of the people who submit requests for a collaboration shock her.

“Sometimes I don’t get why they would ask me. I don’t make any sense with that person,” she said. “But it’s all good. I feel like it’s a compliment.”