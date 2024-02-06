Country Star Toby Keith’s Cause of Death Revealed After Singer Dies at Age 62

Country singer Toby Keith has died at the age of 62.

What was his cause of death? Keith died of stomach cancer, according to The Associated Press.

Keith’s death was announced on his X page where a statement read, “Toby Keith passed peacefully last night on February 5, surrounded by his family. He fought his fight with grace and courage. Please respect the privacy of his family at this time.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Toby Keith First Announced His Stomach Cancer Diagnosis in 2022, Revealing That He Was Undergoing Radiation Treatments

Keith shared with the public that he had been diagnosed with stomach cancer in 2022.

The Associated Press reported that, when he announced that he was fighting stomach cancer in June 2022, he was already months into the diagnosis, which had come the previous fall.

“So far, so good,” Keith said at the time, according to AP, which reported he was receiving radiation and chemotherapy. “I need time to breathe, recover and relax.”

He added, “I am looking forward to spending this time with my family. But I will see the fans sooner than later. I can’t wait.”

Keith is survived by his wife Tricia Lucas and their three children, according to People Magazine, which reported that the singer met his wife in the 1980s when he was working in oil fields shortly after high school. The couple had two of the children together; the third child was born to Lucas before she met Keith in a bar, People reported. They married in 1984.

According to the Boot, Keith and Lucas met in an Oklahoma nightclub in 1981, and she was impressed by his confidence.

Toby Keith, Whose Foundation Helps Children With Cancer, Was Remembered as a ‘True Patriot’ & a ‘First-Class Singer/Songwriter’

Toby Keith has been helping children through The Toby Keith Foundation for years. “The Mission of The Toby Keith Foundation is to encourage the health and happiness of pediatric cancer patients and to support OK Kids Korral, a home for children battling cancer,” the website says.

“Toby’s been a songwriter since he was just a teenager. Hear about the first of over 5,000 songs in his catalog!” one of Keith’s last posts on X reads.

Tributes flowed for Keith. John Rich wrote on X, “Waking up to the terrible news that our friend, and legend @tobykeith has passed away from cancer. He was a true Patriot, a first class singer/songwriter, and a bigger than life kind of guy. He will be greatly missed.”

Evan Cobb wrote on X, “I’ve worked with a lot of stars and few of them left as lasting an impression as Toby Keith. He would make a point to shake hands, speak with, and learn the names of all the sidemen. He seemed like an independent thinker and was full of great stories. RIP.”

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Keith died with a net worth of about $400 million.

“Toby Keith is an American country singer, songwriter, actor, and record producer who has a net worth of $400 million,” Celebrity Net Worth reported, praising Keith for his “ability to tap into the pulse of America, weaving narratives that resonated deeply with his audience.”

Keith was outspoken about politics over the years, according to The Washington Post, which made him controversial to some.

