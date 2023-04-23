Fans Show Support of ‘American Idol’ Singer in Comeback Journey With a Top 20 Spot

Paige Anne saw her “American Idol” journey come to an end. She found herself on the losing side of a sing-off following the Showstopper Round and was set to return to her life at home.

Then came a lucky break, which Luke Bryan said is oftentimes the most important thing for an artist, and Paige was reinserted into the Top 26 with her hope restored. The vacant spot was a result of Beckett Rex leaving the show, who confirmed his departure on Instagram according to Deadline.

Paige Anne Continues to Deliver Powerful Songs

Play

Paige Anne Covers "Wrecking Ball" by Miley Cyrus At Disney Aulani | Top 26 – American Idol 2023

In his place came Paige and since her grand return at Disney’s Aulani Resort, she hasn’t looked back. With a tropical backdrop to perform to, Paige tackled Miley Cyrus’ “Wrecking Ball” and earned high praise from the trio of judges as Katy Perry admitted they made a mistake in letting her go the first time.

“I don’t like being wrong,” Perry shared.

With that performance under her belt, the tide shifted to the Top 20. Ryan Seacrest revealed about halfway through Sunday’s episode that Paige was voted into the next stage, which prompted her to deliver her next song.

After learning of the good news, Paige stepped up with her rendition of “Say Something” by A Great Big World. “American Idol” fans showed their overwhelming support of Paige when seeing that she had advanced another round after originally being sent home by the judges.

“Paige Anne showing why she is meant to be in this competition! Such a powerful vocal performance of “Say Something” Love how she made it her own,” one user tweeted. “Incredible!”

I’m happy Paige Anne got another chance. #AmericanIdol — Paul Onufrey (@onufreyonboard) April 24, 2023

Another sang her praises with a tweet, “Paige Anne, the comeback kid, slowed this way down, gave her voice a lot of places to soar. She was up there singing for her Life [though] the mic seemed a little distorted, she sounded really good and invested.”

The Judges Double Down That They ‘Got It Wrong’

Play

Paige Anne Cries As She Sings "Say Something" To Make Top 20 – American Idol 2023

While the fans were out in full support of Paige Anne, the judges also didn’t hold back in sharing their positive feedback of her performance. Luke Bryan went first in respondng, telling her she has “earned” this spot and advising her to “enjoy” the moment that she now finds herself in. Lionel Richie said that this “is god’s plan” and that the notes she hit during the song were “incredible.”

Perry doubled down from her comments in Hawaii, telling her simply “we got it wrong.”

“Guess what,” she posed to Paige Anne. “Jesus took the wheel. What’s bigger than us has decided already your future. I’ve gotta say so far, I think you’re our best vocalist in this age category for sure, hands down.

Paige Anne’s journey will continue into the Top 20, which will see their singing lives once again being decided by the audience as the show will cut eight performers to form the Top 12. “American Idol” will continue airing new episodes every Sunday and Monday night on ABC as Season 21 progresses.