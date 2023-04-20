Which ‘American Idol’ Season 23 Contestant Has The Most Instagram Followers?

When it comes to a show like ‘American Idol’ there is so much power in numbers, especially when it comes to social media followers. With fan voting being the lifeblood of the competition, the power of a platform like Instagram takes on even more weight.

As the season’s Top 26 now turns into the Top 20 and so on down the line to 12, there is a lot more attention placed on how these contestants have managed their social media platforms. With a large portion of voting taking place online, being able to connect with your fans on Instagram more than the competition can be the difference in staying or going.

Nutsa Busaladze Has a Huge Instagram Following

There is something to be said about having strength in numbers, and no one in this competition has a stranglehold on Instagram like Nutsa Busaladze. As of the Top 26 performances concluding, she is sitting at 391K followers and climbing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nutsa Buzaladze (@nutsabuza)

Aside from being on ‘American Idol’ and gaining attention on the hit ABC show, she also has the backing of her country, Georgia, as the first contestant from the South Caucasus. There’s also the viral moments she has been a part of on this season that have kept her in the spotlight, including the glitter comments directed at her by Katy Perry. All of this to go with her simply being one of the more entertaining and unique performers.

These American Idol Hopefuls are Gaining Popularity

While no one has the numbers like Nutsa does as of this moment, there are a few others who have separated themselves from the pack which can be a sign of things to come when it’s time to count votes.

William “Iam” Tongi has seen a massive jump as he’s at 327K followers following his Top 26 performance. Similarly to Nutsa, he has a strong following from his hometown, this time coming from the islands of Hawaii. His performances have all become viral sensations on YouTube which have aided in his popularity.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by William Tongi (@wtongi)

Wé Ani is closing in on 200K followers on Instagram, sitting at 192K after she performed Miley Cyrus’ “Edge of Midnight” at Disney’s Aulani Resort. Wé, Iam, and Nutsa have the clear advantage when it comes to the built-in fanbases they have on their social platforms.

The rest of the group ranges from 10K to 70K, giving the three leaders in the clubhouse a clear head start as ‘American Idol’ gets into its fan voting.

Voting Has Always Been an ‘American Idol’ Staple

The concept of voting for your favorite singers has been around since Season 1. Back then, the voting began during the Top 30 round. Now it typically occurs at the Top 24 (or the Top 26 in this season’s case). There’s nothing like seeing Ryan Seacrest take the stages and insist the lights be dimmed for what sets up a tense reading off of names.

The number of ballots that get cast each episode has continued to climb with each season. Last season’s winner, Noah Thompson, picked up more than 16 million votes in the finale.

New episodes of ‘American Idol’ air every Sunday and Monday until a new winner is crowned.