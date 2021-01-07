Former ‘American Idol’ Star Reveals She’s Having a Baby Girl

There’s a new baby coming into the American Idol family. Fantasia Barrino revealed she’s pregnant back in December 2020, and she’s now shared that her baby is a girl.

“It’s a girl,” Barrino captioned her photo of baby blocks spelling out “Baby” alongside pink, blue and white balloons.

According to Page Six, Barrino first shared the news on her Instagram stories where she and her husband, Kendall Taylor, said that they found out they were having a daughter during a gender reveal. At the time, they lit fireworks that showed pink sparks, meaning the baby is a girl.

Barrino Revealed the Name of Her Daughter

During the Instagram stories, Barrino said that her daughter’s name will be Keziah London Taylor. She also has two other children named Zion, 19, and Dallas, 9.

She first shared the news of her pregnancy on an Instagram Live and in a photo caption, writing, “God I want to thank you! You gave us a seed even when the doctor said that one of my tubes were closed, you said different.”

She has also shared pictures of her growing bump, writing “Mrs. Taylor and Baby.”

Barrino said she turned to the Bible and God to get through infertility issues they were facing.

Barrino Struggled to Conceive

“At first, we thought we were going to have to do different things,” she said on an episode of The Tamron Hall Show last month, adding that many people have told her she could try in vitro fertilization. “This is a three-year journey that we’ve been on.”

During those three years, Barrino revealed that she learned that her fallopian tubes once closed, according to the Daily Mail. She and her husband then took a break from actively trying to conceive a child

“I kid you not, I forgot about it,” she said on the show. “And then I woke up one night, and I was like, ‘Something’s different.'”

She said she took six total pregnancy tests to confirm that she was actually pregnant, and when she realized she was she was “so excited.”

During her Instagram Live announcement, Barrino told the story of Rachel in the Old Testament. Barrino said that Rachel had been childless but later prayed for a child, and the star took inspiration from that.

“Keep trying and you will conceive,” Barrino added.

The newest season of American Idol, which Barrino won season 3 of in 2004, has a premiere date of Sunday, February 14 at 8 p.m. ET.

Last season, the show had to adapt due to the coronavirus pandemic, but it’s likely this season will, on the surface, appear much more normal to fans, as auditions took place in person. It’s possible the show will be able to move forward with live episodes later in the season as well, even if they are unable to include a live audience. Judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie will return alongside host Ryan Seacrest and in-house mentor Bobby Bones.

