‘American Idol’ Finalist Honored As 2021 CMT Artist of the Year

Gabby Barrett’s skyrocket in the country music industry continues as the former finalist from ABC’s “American Idol” racks up more awards. Now, Barrett is one of five artists being nominated as Artists of the Year by CMT.

According to Billboard, Barrett joins Chris Stapleton, Kane Brown, Kelsea Ballerini and Luke Combs as artists of the year. The honor comes with a live event airing on October 13, 2021 at 9 p.m. Eastern Time on CMT directly from the Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville.

CMT says that the five country music stars “collectively dominated the last 12 months in country music, leading across all CMT platforms, scoring chart-topping albums and singles, while simultaneously finding creative ways to connect with fans and meet the personal and professional challenges posed by the pandemic.”

Barrett Thanked CMT for the Nod

On the official Instagram post announcing the CMT Artists of the Year for 2021, Barrett took to the comment section to thank CMT and her fans, simply writing “Thank y’all!” She also shared the post on her Instagram story with a heart emoji.

Her fans were very excited by the news.

“Well deserved. Keep up the good work. You are the number 1 girl in Country NOW! CONGRATULATIONS,” one fan replied.

Another wrote, “congrats! I met your dad at Grizzly Rose what a great guy and he is so proud of you! Best Wishes and Good Luck!”

Barrett Was Nominated for Four Country Music Awards

Not only is Barrett being celebrated as artist of the year, but she also got four separate nominations for CMA awards in 2021.

According to People, Barrett is nominated for the Single of the Year for her song “The Good Ones,” the Song of the Year Award for the same song, Female Vocalist of the Year and New Artist of the Year.

Barrett took to her Instagram to announce the nominations to her fans as well as thank all of the people that had a hand in getting her to where she is now.

“We just woke up two seconds ago… and my manager Todd just called me and told me I have four nominations at the CMA Awards!” she says in the Instagram video. “Most nominated female, are you kidding me!?”

Barrett had her husband, Cade Foehler and her daughter Baylah May with her in the video.

“That just, I was feeling a little bit tired this morning being on the road and that just woke me up and made me feel better, so thank y’all so much,” she said. “We wanted to come on here all morning hair and swollen faces from sleeping and say thank you so much. Thank you to the country music industry for voting and for being so kind to my songs, both ‘I Hope’ and ‘The Good Ones.’ I’m so excited. Thank you, Robert Deaton. Thank you everybody. I am just blown away, so thank you!”

She wrote, “CANT HANDLE IT!!!! Thank you is an understatement. 4 CMA nominations. Dream come true. God is gracious.”

On September 17, 2021, Barrett released the music video for her new song “Footprints on the Moon.”

