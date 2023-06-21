Gabby Barrett Explains Meaning Behind New Single

It’s not always the “American Idol” winner that finds the most success. For Gabby Barrett, she’s finding that out now as she prepares to release her second album by dropping her latest single, “Glory Days.”

Barrett appeared on The Bobby Bones Show where she talked about the meaning behind the song and why she chose to run with that one as the lead single. The former “American Idol” finalist competed on season 16 where she made it to finale before finishing third place. Maddie Poppe was the season 16 winner with Caleb Lee Hutchinson as the runner-up.

Gabby Barrett Says ‘Glory Days’ Is About Enjoying the Moment

The Pittsburgh native unveiled her single on June 9, 2023 to positive reception as fans await her sophomore album. Her first and only album called “Goldmine” came out on June 19, 2020. “Glory Days” is the fifth single she has released with her first two in “I Hope” and “The Good Ones” each reaching No. 1 on the country charts, according to CMT.

She said in her appearance on The Bobby Bones Show that “Glory Days” is meant to be a reminder about living in the moment.

“I wrote Glory Days with a couple of friends and when we wrote it, we just thought about the amount of life I’ve lived in a short amount of time… it’s been quite a bit, not your average,” she said. “We wrote this song just about how being in the glory days and in its presence right now, is something you will look back on and just enjoy the moment of those glory days right now.”

For Barrett, the accelerated life that she mentions has to do with all that has happened to her since her appearance on “Idol.”

Gabby Barrett has Established Her Family While Starting Her Career

Over the last five years, a lot has changed for Barrett, who was a 2021 CMT nominee for Artist of the Year. She discussed that on The Bobby Bones Show, beginning with her music career starting up after her “American Idol” appearance. While there, she found her eventual husband in fellow finalist, Cade Foehner. The two married in October 2019.

Since then, the couple has welcomed two children. Their daughter, Baylah, was born in January 2021 while their son, Augustine “Boone,” was welcomed in October 2022. Bones asked her about what went into those names, to which she said the reason they refer to their son by his middle name is that it’s the same thing with his father who goes by his middle name. She told Bones that Foehner’s first name is Riley.

Bones asked about the “B theme” they have with their children’s names.

“I liked the name Bailey but then I was like,‘Nah, I’ve heard that quite a bit’ so I tried to come up with a spin-off of it and came up with Baylah,” she said in the interview.

Barrett has yet to announce a date for her second album. She shared with Entertainment Tonight in May that she is finishing it up and expects it to come out this year.