‘American Idol’ Star Gabby Barrett Reveals New Baby, Born at Home

It’s another girl for “American Idol” alums Gabby Barrett and Cade Foehner! The couple, who met on season 16 of the show in 2018, welcomed their third child via a home birth on the morning of February 17, 2024, they revealed in a joint Instagram post.

Sharing a photo of their baby girl’s toes, they wrote, “Our third baby arrived earth side early this morning, at home. Another life to love and cherish. Praising God for His kindness!”

Here’s what you need to know:

Gabby Barrett Will Call Her New Baby Girl ‘Ivy Jo’

Ivy Josephine Foehner, whom Barrett and Foehner plan to call “Ivy Jo,” joins her big siblings — sister Baylah May, who turned three in January, and 16-month-old Augustine Boone.

Barrett and Foehner announced they were expecting their third child in late August. With plans already underway for Barnett’s second album, Verse & Chapter, to be released on February 2, the singer was too far along in her pregnancy to travel for promotional appearances.

The album features many songs inspired by being a young parent with young children, including songs she co-wrote with fellow country stars Luke Combs and Miranda Lambert, per Taste of Country. Barrett, who placed third on “Idol” behind winner Maddie Poppe and runner-up Caleb Lee Hutchinson, is 23. Foehner, who took fifth place on the show and now serves as her band’s guitarist, is 28.

In November, Barrett released the single “Growin’ Up Raising You” in advance of her album release and said it was a “very sensitive song” for her, per Country Now.

In the chorus, she sings, “We’ll get it wrong, we’ll get it right/ Whole lot of tears, we both have to cry/ You’ll learn to run, I’ll learn to let go/ Years will go fast, nights will go slow/ Lord knows the best thing that I’ll ever do/ Will be growin’ up raising you.”

In a statement, Barrett said, “I’m only 23 – I don’t have all the answers to everything, and I haven’t gotten everything figured out. I’m doing the best that I can while trying to raise other people to be the best people they can be.”

She continued, “I feel so blessed to be able to have three little lives that I can help to flourish while I’m also trying to figure out life myself.”

Gabby Barrett Found True Love on ‘American Idol’

A year after meeting and falling in love on “American Idol,” Barrett and Foehner got engaged in March 2019, according to People. They married that October with a rustic wedding in Texas, where Foehner is from, when Barnett was 19.

“We wanted a small, intimate wedding with close friends and family,” she told People, adding that Texas felt like the perfect place to tie the knot.

“”I spent a lot of time (in Texas) this summer with his family — it’s a great place to get off the grid and relax,” Barrett said. “The venue is in a neat little private area down some dirt roads, which totally fits our style.”

On their fourth anniversary on October 5, Barrett wrote on Instagram, “Happy 4 years of marriage my dear. Marriage teaches so much and I’m thankful God gave me YOU to walk it out with. You are my favorite person and always will be. Thank you for being such a strong hold for our family and children. I love you.”

The new song Barrett wrote with Lambert and famed songwriter Hilary Lindsey is an ode to her husband, called “You’re My Texas,” per Taste of Country.