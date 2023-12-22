‘American Idol’ Finalist Won’t Sing ‘Intimate’ Songs With Other Men

Former “American Idol” finalist Gabby Barrett refuses to “jeopardize my marriage to do a duet with somebody” out of respect for her husband Cade Foehner. The country singer joined the “Unexpected with Hannah Love” podcast to address her concerns with remaining faithful to her husband.

Barrett and Foehner met as contestants on Season 16 of “American Idol” in 2018. Barrett advanced into the Top 5 where she performed “Little Red Wagon” by Miranda Lambert and “Don’t Stop Believin‘” by Journey in the finale. She finished in 3rd place, behind Caleb Lee Hutchinson and and eventual winner, Maddie Poppe. Foehner also made it all the way to the Top 5, but he was eliminated before the finale.

The couple married in October 2019. In January 2021, they welcomed daughter Baylah May into their family. Last October, Barrett gave birth to her son, Augustine Boone. In September, Barrett and Foehner announced that they were expecting a third child.

Gabby Barrett Won’t ‘Jeopardize My Marriage’

While appearing on the “Unexpected with Hannah Love” podcast, the “American Idol” finalist suggests that she places her marriage before her career. Gabby Barrett discussed her marital preferences with host Hannah Love Mooney during the podcast’s December 18 episode.

“There’s been large song opportunities that have come in for me to duet on or be a part of. And something between myself and my husband, I respect him a ton. And I listen to what he has to say, and I think he deserves that,” Barrett told Mooney.

Making sure that she respects the sanctity of her marriage is vital to the 23-year-old country singer. “There’s been songs that have been not appropriate to sing wording-wise, like these love songs that are really intimate wording-wise, Barrett said.

According to Barrett, her concerns extend beyond just lyrics. “And then when you accept a song, there’s obligations that go along with it, that you could sing it on awards shows together, you might be doing interviews together,” she said. “What does that look like on the stage? What does that dynamic look like if I’m singing with another man? Is that gonna make my husband uncomfortable? Probably.”

Faith Is Important To The ‘American Idol’ Finalist

Play

Barrett’s views on marriage are not something she takes lightly. She credits her belief in God for guiding her throughout her career. “I respect him and love him so much that I am not going to jeopardize my marriage to do a duet with somebody,” Gabby Barrett said on the podcast. “I care about this a lot more and I pray and hope and know that God will bless my efforts in trying to keep my marriage straight and not… just for a duet or whatever it is.”

For Barrett, her relationship with her husband and her faith in God are what matter the most to her. “God sets boundaries in his own character and in the Bible,” Barrett said. “I’ve heard a lot of people say, ‘Don’t put God in a box,’ but God puts himself in a box. He tells you who He is, He tells you what He likes. He tells you what he doesn’t, he tells you how to honor him, and how He’s made life to work, and how He’s expected husbands and wives to be to each other. How He expects children to be to their parents. I treasure my marriage and my relationship with the Lord the most.”

Gabby Barrett revealed that others have told her that she is hampering her career by being so open about her faith. But to her, she wouldn’t have it any other way. “I have people — tons of people — that say to me, or have texted me, or commented about me and said, ‘she is ruining her career by talking about these things’ because I treasure a Godly marriage over anything the world could offer,” she said.