WATCH: Huntergirl Floors Luke Bryan On ‘American Idol’

Huntergirl was one of the stand-out auditions from the “American Idol” season 20 premiere, earning effusive praise from country singer and judge Luke Bryan. Watch her audition below.

Huntergirl Is Not Only a Talented Singer But She Writes Songs With Veterans





Play



Huntergirl Is Luke Bryan's Favorite Female Country Voice EVER On Idol – American Idol 2022 Huntergirl (real name: Hunter Wolkonowski) works with veterans in music therapy, turning their war stories into songs to help with their PTSD. After she finishes singing, all 3 judges give a standing O and Luke Bryan runs around the room giddily. See more of American Idol 2022 on our official site: americanidol.com Like American Idol… 2022-02-28T02:24:52Z

Ahead of her audition, Huntergirl (real name Hunter Wolkonowski) told the judges how she works in music therapy with veterans. According to her Linktree, the organization she works with is called Freedom Sings USA, a non-profit organization that “pair[s] professional songwriters with veterans, military personnel, and their families to help them tell their stories through song,” according to the website.

After the 23-year-old Tennessee native blew the judges away with her rendition of “Riot” by Rascal Flatts, she received a standing ovation and Luke ran around the room cheering.

“Hunter, your voice cuts through. It is like a sharp knife. It’s just so nice to listen to, you can tell the story through and through, it’s authentic. You are obviously a good-hearted person with what you do helping veterans. I mean, you check so many different boxes, all you need is a shot,” said judge Katy Perry.

“I wrote ‘Top 10’ on my sheet. It’s like a new-age Miranda Lambert deal going on and I tell you what, I don’t even think you’re in the right key in that song. I think you could go up a half-step,” said Luke.

Hunter was floored by the comparison to Miranda Lambert, but then when she took her song up a half-step as Luke advised, it rang out even more beautifully than her original audition.

“I got chills! Someone check my temperature!” exclaimed Katy.

“This is my fifth year doing this and that is my favorite female country voice I’ve heard in five years,” said Luke after she sang again, which is high praise indeed.

“Real good country … solid career country,” added judge Lionel Richie.

After her audition, Huntergirl spoke to some people from over video conference and said, “To all of the veterans I’ve gotten to write with every week, thank you guys so much for supporting me. This is for me and it’s for all of us. I appreciate y’all.”

But wait! There’s more!

Huntergirl Later Got the First Platinum Ticket Of Season 20

The Platinum Ticket is a new feature on “American Idol” for the 20th season because the 20-year anniversary is the platinum anniversary. It lets the recipients take a break on the first day of Hollywood Week, size up the competition and decide who they would like to partner with for a duet.

On the two-hour premiere on Sunday, February 27, the judges handed out the first Platinum Ticket — each audition city will have one and the Nashville one went to Huntergirl in the most fun and unusual way.

The judges decided to have Huntergirl perform at Luke Bryan’s Nashville bar, Luke’s 32 Bridge. But what she didn’t know was that the judges were going to surprise her there with the Platinum Ticket.

When the judges showed up, Huntergirl said from the stage, “Having a golden ticket and getting to go to Hollywood is one of the best things that’s ever happened to me. Thank you guys for believing in me.”

But then! They came up on stage and announced the good news.

“Because it’s the 20th year of ‘American Idol,’ for 20 years, you’re supposed to have platinum, right?” said Luke.

“So inside this guitar is another ticket that only one person in the city gets during audition times,” said Katy. “It’s the Platinum Ticket. That means not only do you get to go to Hollywood, but you get to relax for one day, rest your voice, size up the competition and figure out how to become the next ‘American Idol.'”

Huntergirl was overcome that she received the first Platinum Ticket. Based on Luke’s assessment that she’s “Top 10” material, we expect to see her around for a while on the show.

If you’d like to check out Huntergirl’s music online, she has posted a few videos to TikTok and also has a single on Spotify called “We’re Not in Kansas Anymore.”

“American Idol” season 20 airs Sundays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on ABC.

READ NEXT: ‘American Idol’ Fans ‘Devastated’ Over David Archuleta’s News