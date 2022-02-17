‘American Idol’ Fans ‘Devastated’ Over David Archuleta’s News

“American Idol” runner-up David Archuleta had to deliver some unfortunate news to his fans — his upcoming tour is canceled. Read on to find out why and how his fans are taking the news.

David Archuleta Canceled His Tour Due to His ‘Vocal Issue’

David Archuleta, who finished in second place on “American Idol” season seven, was about to launch a new tour called “OK, All Right,” which was slated to kick off on February 7 in West Hollywood, California, and run through April 5 in Tacoma, Washington, according to the TicketMaster website.

But on February 8, he was forced to cancel a few shows and then on February 16, he had to cancel the entire tour due an on-going “vocal issue,” by order of his doctors.

In his initial post, David shared with fans that he “hemorrhaged a vocal cord and have to let it heal so it doesn’t cause any further damage” and that he also has “vocal nodules.”

Then in his latest post, David wrote:

After lots of thought and consideration with my team and the venues, we have decided to cancel the “OK, All Right” tour. :( I am still healing from my vocal issue and it’s going to require a lot more time than I originally anticipated. I want to be sure to heal so I can come back without having done anything that could do permanent damage. I am so sorry for any inconvenience this causes. I really thought the third time was the charm.

He went on to say that he and his team are “extremely sorry for the last-minute notice” and that they “understand the inconvenience this may cause.” Refunds will be issued for the tickets and David appreciates everyone who was “willing to support [me], especially after a difficult time for everyone including myself.”

He finished by saying, “Much love to all of you.”

The “difficult time” David may be referring to is that in the past year, he came out publicly as bisexual and spoke out about how hard it was on him to be on “American Idol.”

In December 2021, he told Variety that he felt “so disconnected from everything” during “American Idol” and was “in protection mode the whole time.”

“I was putting a wall between me and everyone else,” said the singer, who was just 18 years old at the time he was competing on “Idol.”

He went on to say that he gets “afraid to blame things on ‘American Idol'” because he feels “programmed to say, ‘I have to be grateful, because where would I be without it?'”

“But at the same time, I’ve talked to other ‘American Idol’ contestants about how we all have trust issues. Like: ‘You can’t trust anyone anymore, not even your own family.’ That’s what we were told,” said the now-31-year-old singer. “It was like some weird grooming process, from the very first audition, the way that they were speaking to us, kind of like, ‘You’re powerless little bugs. If you step out of line, then you’re out of here, and you’re going to lose this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.’”

David’s Fans Are ‘Devastated’ But They Understand

This is not the first time David has struggled with vocal issues. Before he was even an “American Idol” contestant, he suffered from vocal paralysis and had to take a break from singing for a while.

“I was having a hard time singing and I didn’t have a range back then and I didn’t know if it was permanent or not. I had no idea what it was. I’d never even heard of it. I didn’t know your vocal cords could get paralyzed,” he told Billboard in a 2008 interview.

So the vocal issues are not new to his fanbase, but they’re still disappointed about the tour.

“Oh no! Not again. He had vocal paralysis years ago. Before he auditioned. I hope that didn’t come back to haunt him,” wrote one fan on Reddit.

“This is the second time this tour has been canceled,” wrote another fan, adding, “It is sad to think that the ‘Therapy Sessions’ songs, which are so personal to him, may not ever get a tour of their own. I hope he gives himself a lot of self-care and comes back stronger for his many fans.”

On Instagram, one fan wrote, “Can’t pretend I’m not devastated by this, but wishing you the absolute best.” Another fan added, “We will miss you so much here in LA. We will be waiting for you to return when God says the timing is right. We love you.”

A couple of fans think that maybe David didn’t really want to go on tour. One fan wrote, “You did a video saying that your heart wasn’t in this tour. Maybe the Universe responded to that,” to which another fan replied, “That’s exactly what I was thinking. He didn’t really want this tour to begin with. The mind is a powerful thing and it seems like there’s even a little relief in his comments.”

Another fan thinks it might be God’s plan for him, writing, “God has a way to show what people are truly called to do. You were speaking about canceling it before it began. Take those moments from the whispers of your soul to take action before God intervenes in other ways. Blessings upon blessings.”

“American Idol” season 20 returns on Sunday, February 27 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on ABC.

