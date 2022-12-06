Fans Think Jennifer Lopez Looks ‘At Peace’ During ’73 Questions’

Former “American Idol” judge Jennifer Lopez is currently awaiting the release of her long-awaited album, “This Is Me… Now”, and the singer, dancer, and actress welcomed fans into her home to answer “73 Questions” with Vogue.

J.Lo took Vogue through her home and opened up about growing up in the Bronx (her go-to order at the bodega is “ham and cheese on a roll, with an orange drink (if you know, you know), and a small bag of chips”), her film and music careers, and her personal life.

See Jennifer Lopez’s “73 Questions” and hear why fans think the star looks “at peace” below.

Jennifer Lopez Answers All in ’73 Questions’

73 Questions With Jennifer Lopez | Vogue Why does J. Lo love Christmas? "Because it's the most sparkly holiday." Watch as Jennifer Lopez tours her home and answers 73 rapid-fire questions about everything from her pre-show rituals to her Broadway aspirations, Ben Affleck and the possibility of a Gigli sequel. Interviewer: Joe Sabia Director: George Wasgatt Director of Photography: Brandon Widener Editor:… 2022-11-30T13:00:04Z

Fans loved to see Jennifer Lopez do a “73 Questions” interview, but what they really pointed out in the comments was Lopez’s attitude.

“I’m not a JLo stan…..but I absolutely loved everything about this video….her vibe, her answers, her outfit, the house….everything was beautiful,” one fan wrote, “She looks so at peace. Wishing her nothing but the best.” “She has finally found herself. She doesnt wish anything, she has everything. This is strong! I am happy for her. A strong personality, a strong woman. Waiting for her new album ❤️” another fan wrote. A third fan said that the singer looked “at bliss, relaxed and comfortable in her own skin” in the video, during which Lopez shared some of the secrets that help her look and feel this way. When asked what advice she would give about love, Lopez said “It starts with you.” She also said that her most surprising beauty secret is “sleep” and her ideal self-care day is “locking myself in my bathroom all by myself, taking a bath, putting in the oils and salts, putting on a little music, maybe reading a book. A little Thich Nhat Hanh.”

J.Lo is Vogue’s December Cover Star

In addition to answering “73 Questions” for Vogue, Jennifer Lopez is also being featured on the magazine’s December cover, wearing a flowing red Valentino dress. According to Vogue, the cover portrait of Lopez, as shot by Annie Leibovitz, “is a tribute to photographer Gordon Parks’s iconic photo essay of the singer and actress Eartha Kitt for LIFE in 1952.”

Lopez shared a photo of the cover on Instagram, and fans and friends alike are going nuts.

“Love surrounds you because you are soooooo full of love!!!!! This is perfectly beautiful ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️,” trainer Tracy Anderson wrote in the comments.

“Omg working on a new album, you couldn’t make your JLovers happier @jlo! The description and direction sounds amazing, can’t wait to hear! And this 3rd Vogue cover was longtime overdue,” a fan wrote, echoing Anderson’s sentiment and the rest of the fan excitement.

This is Lopez’s third time gracing the cover of the fashion magazine, an honor that not many can say they’ve had. She previously appeared on the January 2005 and April 2012 covers, so this year’s shoot marks her first Vogue cover in just over a decade, as well.

