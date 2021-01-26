Former ‘Idol’ Judge Gets Torched by Twitter

The #LoveDontCostAThingChallenge STARTS NOW !!!! Can’t wait to see your renditions. ✨😎✨ pic.twitter.com/z1YQRS2gjx — jlo (@JLo) January 24, 2021

Jennifer Lopez is here to prove that love don’t cost a thing! Unfortunately, her fans aren’t so sure they agree.

To honor the 20th anniversary of her hit song, “Love Don’t Cost a Thing”, Lopez uploaded a video of her tossing her jacket and jewelry on the beach as she struts through the sand. She also created the #LoveDontCostAThingChallenge hashtag on Twitter in an attempt to get fans involved.

The singer’s followers, however, didn’t seem too pumped about the clip, and a number even gave her some heat for throwing expensive possessions on the beach like they were worthless.

One Twitter user wrote, “Jlo we supposed to throw our valuables on the beach? Is the challenge to find it after we throw it because we can’t afford to replace it!?”

Another wrote, “We are in a [pandemic], still haven’t gotten our second stimmy & you want us to go out & throw our shit away in the sand?!?”

Lopez Shuts Down Fans Who Claim She Got Botox

This isn’t the first time JLo has had to deal with heat from her fans, and it certainly won’t be the last.

In fact, just recently, the singer had to defend herself against claims that she’d had “tons” of botox.

In an Instagram video showing off a face mask from her new cosmetics fine, JLo Beauty, Lopez said, “I just took off the mask and honestly, I cannot even see a line on my face. I feel like it took 10 years off my face.”

In the comments section, one person wrote, “Can I just mention that brows and forehead doesn’t move at all when you talk or try to express… you definitely have Botox. And tons of it. And it’s all good. Just saying.”

Lopez clapped back, “LOL that’s just my face!!! For the 500 millionth time…I have never done Botox or any injectables or surgery!! Just saying. Get you some JLO Beauty and feel beautiful in your own skin!!”

She also advised this follower to “try spending your time being more positive, kind and uplifting of others. Don’t spend your time trying to bring others down that will keep you youthful and beautiful too!!! Sending you love. #beautyfromtheinsideout #beautyhasnoexpirationdate.”

Lopez’s Inauguration Performance

Lopez’s “Love Don’t Cost A Thing” video was uploaded just three days after she performed at President Joe Biden’s inauguration.

The performance was momentous, and hundreds of fans came forward to congratulate Lopez for her vocal chops. She sang Woody Guthrie’s “This Land Is Your Land”, but made sure to throw in “Let’s Get Loud” to add her own flavor to the performance.

Even her fiance, Alex Rodriguez, made sure to compliment his soon-to-be wife. On Instagram, Rodriguez said, “I can’t stop thinking about Wednesday and Jen’s performance at #Inauguration2021… It was such an iconic moment — one I’ll never forget.”

He continued, “I can’t express how proud I am of her and how privileged I felt just to be in attendance. It truly was awe-inspiring and so patriotic.”

