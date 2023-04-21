Jimmie Allen and Pregnant Wife Are Separating

After three years of marriage, country music star Jimmie Allen and Alexis Gale have announced that they will be separating. The news was first reported by TMZ before being confirmed by Allen in an Instagram post. His wife also posted the same message onto her page.

The couple share two children together. Gale is also currently pregnant with their third child. Allen has another kid from a prior relationship.

Jimmie Allen Confirms the Report on Instagram

In an Instagram post that the “Best of Me” singer shared on Friday evening, he said that “after much thought and reflection” the couple decided to go their own ways. With this “life change,” Allen revealed what the TMZ story had reported in that they are expecting later this year.

“Our number one priority is and always will be ensuring that our children are healthy, happy and loved,” Allen continued in his post. “And we remain committed to co-parenting with love and respect for one another.”

Allen also asked “respectfully” for privacy during this time.

Looking Back on the Couple’s Time Together

The two were both from the same hometown in Milton, Delaware and met through families in 2019. Things progressed quickly with an engagement later that year and a wedding to follow in May 2021.

Their big day was relatively secretive with photos emerging after the fact on both of their social media accounts. They tied the knot at a venue in Pennsylvania. On Gale’s post, she wrote “The Allen’s, forever” as her caption to the wedding photo.

The couple welcomed their first daughter, Naomi, in March 2020. A month after their wedding the two announced they were expecting. Their second daughter, Zara, was born in October 2021. The two frequently shared their travels, including many stops to Walt Disney World with their children.

The couple documented a scary experience in which Zara was rushed to the hospital at six weeks old where she was diagnosed with respiratory syncytial virus. Both parents shared the story on their Instagram accounts and have advocated for awareness on RSV, which is the leading cause of hospitalizations for babies under one-years-old according to the National Coalition for Infant Health.

Jimmie Allen’s Musical Journey

Before beginning his relationship with Gale, Allen was grinding away at his music career. He auditioned on “American Idol” in Season 10 but didn’t make it to the live voting portion of the show. He later appeared as a mentor on Season 20.

He continued in his pursuit despite the shortcomings on “Idol,” eventually releasing his debut album nearly seven years later in 2018. He has since released two albums. His star status peaked in 2021 when he won the New Artist of the Year award at the CMAs.

Allen also served as a mentor on “The Voice” in Season 22. While on the show, Allen mentioned that he auditioned twice for the show but never was given an opportunity there. In addition to “American Idol” and “The Voice,” Allen also has appeared on “Dancing With the Stars.”

The “Down Home” singer is set to appear this Monday on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” during her birthday episode.