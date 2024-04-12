Katy Perry Hints That She May Be Returning to ‘American Idol’

Anew interview with the cast of “American Idol” has put into question whether judge Katy Perry is truly leaving the show for good.

On the April 12, 2024, edition of ABC’s “GMA,” Perry and her fellow cast members — judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, as well as host Ryan Seacrest — appeared together for the first time since the “Firework” singer announced in February that she would leave the show this year, after season 22 ends, shocking not only fans but her own castmates.

But during their sit-down with “GMA” reporter Will Reeve, Perry said she plans to leave the show “for now,” implying she may return after a hiatus that will allow her to go on tour.

Lionel Richie Says They’ll Find Someone to ‘Hold’ Katy Perry’s Seat on ‘Idol’

Play

Perry’s unexpected announcement on the February 12 episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live” came just days after the cast filmed in Hawaii, critiquing the Top 24 contestants’ performances, which aired on April 7 and 8. So the foursome hadn’t made a public appearance together since her big news broke.

As they reunited on “GMA” to promote the first live shows of the season, scheduled to air on April 14 and 15, Reeve asked Perry about her decision to leave “Idol.”

“Can you believe it’s been seven years and now you’ve announced it’s time to say goodbye?” Reeve asked.

“For now,” Perry replied, and Bryan chuckled.

Smiling widely, she continued, “No, you know, ‘American Idol’ has healed my heart. It’s been incredible to be on this journey with them and I feel so connected to America that I want to go out there again and sing and play music and hold their hands. I’m touring and (I’ll) bring my daughter and all that stuff.”

When Reeve asked “what kind of person” she’d like to see take her place on “Idol,” Perry quipped, “Just someone that can put up with Luke and Lionel!”

“To hold the spot,” Richie interjected, and Perry replied, “Keep my seat warm.”

In 2023, “Idol” experimented with having other celebrities fill in for Perry and Richie on one show. Alanis Morrisette filled in for Perry and Ed Sheeran took Richie’s seat when the two judges had to miss a live episode of “Idol” in order to perform at King Charles’ coronation celebration in London.

Interestingly, Bryan told People after the show that he loved having new stars temporarily at the judging table and that he could see it happening again.

““It was fun,” he said. “It kinda makes me want to sit out next year!”

‘American Idol’ Cast Says They’ve Built an Unbreakable Bond

Though Seacrest has hosted “American Idol” since it launched in 2002, Bryan, Richie and Perry began as judges together in 2018, when ABC revived the show a year after its run on FOX ended. Over the last seven seasons, the foursome says they’ve grown to feel like a family.

“Honestly, I’ve really discovered three best friends,” Richie told Billboard during a group interview while they filmed in Hawaii. “We have a lot of fun together and we’ve gotten past the point of the egos. That’s long gone. We can say anything to each other. We know that it’s not going to be offensive. We don’t care. The most important part about it is we’re friends and we hang. I love them.”

In fact, the foursome shared, they all went to dinner on a night off in Hawaii, wanting to spend more time together.

“We all wanted to go to this one restaurant and it was so fun,” Perry told Billboard at the time. “It’s so easy. It’s literally like family and you know what it is? It’s really reassuring.”

On April 6, Bryan opened up for the first time since Perry’s announcement, telling Taste of Country Nights that he treasures his friendship with her.

“She knows that no matter what her next endeavors are, that she can pick up the phone and call me and check in and say hey,” Bryan said, and then joked, “If she ever needs fishing advice or any random stuff like that.”