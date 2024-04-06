Ryan Seacrest Steps Into New Role as Pat Sajak Films Final ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Episode

After four decades of hosting “Wheel of Fortune,” Pat Sajak filmed his final episode of the game show on April 5, 2024, according to Deadline. But his replacement, “American Idol” host Ryan Seacrest, hasn’t had to wait for Sajak’s exit to start prepping for and promoting his new role alongside longtime “Wheel of Fortune” co-host Vanna White.

In fact, on April 2, ABC released press photos of White with Seacrest in Hawaii, attending the February taping of “American Idol” Top 24 contestants performing at Disney’s Aulani Resort & Spa, scheduled to air on April 7 and 8.

Ryan Seacrest & Vanna White Will Make Their First Public Appearance Together on ‘American Idol’

The season 41 finale of “Wheel of Fortune” will be Sajak’s farewell episode, per Deadline, and is scheduled to air on Friday, June 7. Though it’s not clear when Seacrest will begin filming his first episodes, season 42 of the game show is expected to premiere in September, the outlet said.

While juggling his “American Idol” hosting duties and “On Air with Ryan Seacrest” radio show, Seacrest has been busy preparing for the iconic game show, filming promos and getting to know White, his new on-air partner.

The duo was spotted filming “Wheel of Fortune” promos at the Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort on February 9, after Seacrest finished filming the “Idol” performances nearby. Social media photos and videos published by TMZ marked the first time they’d been seen together since Seacrest was announced as Sajak’s replacement in June 2023 and White signed a new two-year contract with the game show that September.

Reel News Hawaii also tweeted photos on February 10 of the two being filmed barefoot on a beach, with White pretending to sunbathe on a blanket as Seacrest delivered an armful of gear.

After filming together, Seacrest told E! News, “We spent a little shooting some promos for next season, and she’s just so down to earth. She’s exactly what you would expect.”

Photos posted by ABC revealed that White, 66, and Seacrest, 48, will appear together on the April 8 episode of “American Idol,” promoting their first season as a team on “Wheel of Fortune” by introducing contestant Ajii to the stage with make-shift letters held by members of the audience. It will mark the first time the duo is seen on TV together.

Though White and Seacrest didn’t know each other before he was named Sajak’s replacement, he he told “Good Morning America” on December 29 that the two have become close.

“Vanna White, she’s become a dear friend,” he said. “I’m so much looking forward to being onstage with her. And I love the show and giving away cash and prizes every single night in America’s living rooms is the greatest job.”

In October, White told the outlet that as soon as she signed her new contract, Seacrest was eager to connect.

“He was just so kind,” she told E! News. “And he goes, ‘No one’s ever gonna replace Pat, I’m not trying to replace Pat. I’m just thrilled to be able to work with you and I’ll do whatever it takes. Please teach me whatever I need to know.’ So that was really nice.”

At the Hulu on Disney+ celebration in Los Angeles on April 5, Seacrest told People on the red carpet that he knows he has big shoes to fill with Sajak’s departure.

“Well, no one can ever do what Pat has done,” he said. “He is incredible. He has made that show just something so very special for so long, and he has done such a seamless, remarkable job, so no one can be him.”

Seacrest continued, “So do I feel pressure? Sure. People love watching him. I want them to keep love watching it, and I hope to do a great job as well.”