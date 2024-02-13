Breaking: Katy Perry Leaving ‘American Idol’

Pop superstar Katy Perry shocked fans during her appearance on the February 12, 2024, edition of ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” revealing she’s decided to leave “American Idol” after seven years as a judge on the show.

As recently as October, while appearing on “Entertainment Tonight” with fellow judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie as well as host Ryan Seacrest, Perry insisted that nothing could break them up on “Idol.”

“You can’t separate us,” she exclaimed at the time. “You can’t break this band up!”

Here’s what you need to know:

Katy Perry Says It’s Time to Spread Her Wings as She Tries to Explain Departure from ‘Idol’

During Perry’s interview with Kimmel to promote the new season of “Idol,” which premieres on February 18, he asked whether she plans to continue being part of the long-running talent show as long as it lasts.

At first, Perry, 39, used her plans to perform at Rock in Rio, a music festival featuring many music acts from September 13 to 22, as an excuse for needing to step back.

“This fall, in September, I’m going to be doing this huge music festival in Brazil called Rock in Rio,” she told Kimmel, “… so I think this probably will be my last show, my last season for ‘Idol.'”

“I mean, I love ‘Idol’ so much,” she said as the crowd gasped at the news. “I know. It’s connected me with, like, the heart of America. But I feel like I need to go out and feel that pulse, that pulse to my own beat.”

“You know what I’m saying, Jimmy?” she then said, giving him an exaggerated wink.

“Oh wow,” Kimmel responded. “What did Luke and Lionel say about this?”

“Well, they’ll find out tonight,” Perry quickly said, smiling nervously at the audience.

As the crowd laughed, Kimmel prodded, “Do they really not know?”

“Well they know that I have some things planned for this year,” she said slowly. “Yeah. So. It’s going to be a very, very exciting year, Jimmy — for all pop star girlies.”

When Kimmel jokingly asked if there’s a succession plan like in the royal family, with Perry crowning the next judge to come in, Perry didn’t quite answer the question.

“Umm, let’s just say I’m creating space for my new wingspan,” she said.

KatyCats Hope Hints During Interview Mean Katy Perry is Planning a World Tour

After Perry’s interview on “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” her most ardent fans — nicknamed KatyCats — began piecing together clues on social media, trying to decipher the meaning behind certain answers she gave and even the butterfly pins on her black cut-out dress.

One KatyCat tweeted, “The way she communicates with us and we all know 🦋.”

Perry did later confirm in her interview that she’s been working on new music when she clarified that her fellow “Idol” cast members were, in fact, aware of her plans.

“They know, they know, they know,” she assured Kimmel. “They figured, they figured. I’ve been in the studio for a while, so they figured that something is up.”

“Well this will be your farewell season then,” Kimmel said, still surprised by the news.

Perry thought for a moment and then said, “I think so. Yes, it will. I was just thinking about it because, this is our seventh season (together). Simon, Paula and Randy — they had seven seasons, so it’s kind of like…”

Kimmel interrupted, asking if she just didn’t want to overshadow the original “Idol” judges, who launched the show in 2002.

Laughing, Perry said, “No! I love the show so much! I want to go and see the world, and maybe bring new music. Maybe I’ll come back if they have me one day!”

Bryan has continually put out new music and staged concert tours throughout his tenure on “Idol,” and Richie toured Europe and the U.S. throughout the summer and fall of 2023 without missing a beat on the show. So, many KatyCats are hoping that Perry’s decision to leave “Idol” means she’s planning something massive, like a world tour.

In November, Perry wrapped her “Play” residency in Las Vegas after 80 shows there. Months before, in April, she told Out Magazine that she knew her fans were craving new music and a world tour.

“I still love making music,” she told the magazine. “I still love spreading light and love. I know there’s a lot of people who couldn’t make it to Vegas. The last time I was on tour was in 2018. I’m… due. How about that? I’m due to go out and see the kids that couldn’t make it to Vegas.”