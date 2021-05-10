Katy Perry Claps Back at Luke Bryan

Katy Perry is clapping back at Luke Bryan for his statement regarding her shaving, or rather, not shaving, her leg hair.

Last month, Perry revealed that given her busy schedule, she’s got a bit less time to do things that she would usually make a priority.

Speaking on Idol a few weeks ago, Perry shared, “As a new mother, I don’t have very much time, so I’ve quit shaving my legs. But when you sang, the hair on my legs grew an inch and a half!”

She then put her legs up on the table and Luke Bryant took a peek.

“She literally has leg hair,” Bryan said.

Bryan then took to Instagram to write that Perry has “Gotta do something about that leg hair,” to which Perry replied, “No! I don’t got time, I’d rather cuddle with my daughter!”

Here’s what you need to know:

Katy Perry on Motherhood

Perry has opened up recently about motherhood and her new daughter, Daisy Dove, with fiance Orlando Bloom.

During an interview with Jimmy Kimmel earlier this year, the Roar singer joked, “What they don’t tell you is nobody talks about the first six weeks after you have the baby… Oh my god, that’s wild! What a roller coaster!”

She added that the day after giving birth happened to be the release date for her fifth album, Smile.

“I had my fifth album coming out… You know, every other album cycle, there’d be some kind of celebration or party or dinner, whatever, you know. This time, I was giving birth to the greatest gift of all for me, and then my album came out the next day, and I was in the hospital, and I could not wipe my own butt.”

Katy Perry’s Pregnancy

In a May interview with People, Perry continued to candidly discuss pregnancy, stating, “[Being pregnant] was the first time I had ever experienced nurses because I’d never been to the hospital. I had no idea how to surrender, but you definitely have to surrender after you have a baby. I didn’t know what I was surrendering into — I just did, and I was like, ‘Wow, these nurses are literally angels…”

She added, “I really thought it was amazing that there were actually such incredible selfless angels out there that are working in healthcare. It was so positive… They’ve been under a lot of intense stress.”

That isn’t the first time Perry has discussed her journey with pregnancy. In August of last year, BuzzFeed News reported that she was opening about her “swollen” pregnant body, and adjusting to life as a mother. In July, the outlet noted her as saying, “I’m really grateful for my body… I have so much respect for women — obviously, going through this process, you just get a whole new viewpoint. But everything is swollen. My hands are swollen, my feet are starting to swell. It’s starting to get to that point.”

She has since continued to remain transparent about what new motherhood means to her, and how it has changed her life and career.

Watch Perry on American Idol Sunday on ABC at 8pm ET/5pm PT.

