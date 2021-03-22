What Orlando Bloom Revealed About His Sex Life

Orlando Bloom is opening up about his sex life with Katy Perry, revealing that the two don’t have “enough” sex. However, he added that the pair just had a baby, so that may be the source of the, well, issue.

In a recent interview with The Guardian, Bloom was posed a series of questions about his personal life. Asked how often he has sex, he simply answered, “Not enough – we just had a baby, though.”

He also opened up about his favorite smell– fresh-cut grass– and his greatest fear– not making good on promises to himself– in the candid interview.

Katy Perry Gave Birth In August

In August, Perry gave birth to a baby girl named Daisy Dove Bloom. Orlando Bloom made the announcement on Instagram along with a photograph of the child’s hand, writing, “Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom! We are honoured to introduce Goodwill Ambassadors @KatyPerry and @OrlandoBloom’s new bundle of joy.”

“We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” the couple added.

In September, Perry opened up with her first thoughts on motherhood, sharing on social media, “Popular misconception: being a mom isn’t a full-time job. part 2: when a mom finally goes back to work (whatever profession they do) it’s not like they been coming from months of ‘time off…'”

Then, in December, she shared her thoughts about being pregnant in the midst of a global pandemic. On the topic of anxiety, she said, “When you think about me and my career, a lot of it has had food metaphors in it – that’s probably because I had such a fantasy, love relationship with food… Now I’m doing much better. It’s been amazing eating plants and whole foods.”

Perry Wants More Children

In February, a source told ET that Perry is thinking about having another baby. “Even though Katy is back to being busy with work and American Idol, she has mentioned that motherhood has made her think about having more children one day,” the source shared.

“Katy and Orlando are very, very on and doing well as a couple,” they added. “Her and Orlando have a really good groove going and are loving being parents… They’re just enjoying the moment and spending time with Daisy and each other.”

In January, the couple announced they would be putting their wedding on hold and are focusing their attention on Daisy. A source told ET, “They’ve put wedding planning on the back burner and there’s been no discussion of a new wedding date at the moment… they don’t want to put any pressure on themselves about it.”

“When they were initially planning their wedding, there was a lot of stress and tension”, the source added. “… but now that things are so great between them, they have the mentality of ‘if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.'”

Katy Perry hits the small screen on the judges’ panel of American Idol Sundays on ABC at 8pm ET/PT.

