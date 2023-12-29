Katy Perry Stars As Dorothy In ‘Wizard Of Oz’ Themed Promo

Ahead of the Season 22 premiere of “American Idol,” Katy Perry channeled her inner Judy Garland in a fun “The Wizard Of Oz” style promo. Inspired by the 1939 film, the promo starts with Perry picking up an “American Idol” golden ticket on the yellow brick road. “I don’t think we’re in our hometowns anymore,” she says as she looks to the whimsical land before her.

Perry is then met by a group of familiar-looking faces. Lionel Richie is dressed as The Cowardly Lion. Luke Bryan appears as The Scarecrow. And not to be left out, Ryan Seacrest puts a modern spin on The Tin Man. As the camera dramatically pans to Richie, he says, “No, Katy, we’re not.”

“Once upon a time, four superstars went on a long journey far from home,” a voiceover narrates as the group stares at the road before them. Bryan then attempts to rally the group. “Come on, y’all, let’s get a move on!” He tells them. Seacrest then reaches out his arm and says to, “Follow the golden ticket road.”

Katy Perry Follows The Yellow Brick Road

Play

Led by Katy Perry, the group heads down “the golden ticket road,” mimicking “The Wizard Of Oz.” As they begin their journey, the narrator chimes in.“They were searching for the best singers in America,” the narrator says. The group then stops by a sign for Kelly Clarkson’s hometown of Burleson, Texas.

The group then comes across Carrie Underwood‘s hometown of Checotah, Oklahoma, Adam Lambert‘s hometown of San Diego, and Season 21 winner Iam Tongi‘s hometown of Kahuku, Hawaii. “They explored the cities, the towns, big and small and everything in between, leaving no voice unheard,” the narrator continued.

After the group reaches a golden gate, the hills of Hollywood can be seen in the distance. A magical rainbow extends above the land. Seacrest then looks at the group and says, “Somewhere over the rainbow, a star will be born.”

Perry then taps her ruby red slippers three times and turns to the camera. “There’s no place like ‘American Idol,'” she says as the golden gates open and the group walks through.

Fans React To Katy Perry’s ‘The Wizard Of Oz’ Style Promo

With the Season 22 premiere of “American Idol” less than two months away, details have emerged as to what fans can expect. Reminiscent of the scene explored in the “The Wizard Of Oz” promo, the auditions had a very homey feel for the judges.

The first wave of auditions took place in auditions in Bryan’s hometown of Leesburg, Georgia, back in September. A week later, the show held auditions in Tuskegee, Alabama, where Richie claims as his hometown.

With the theme of “no place like home” woven into the upcoming season, fans have reacted positively to the new promo. “This trailer is spectacular. I love this show! I cannot wait for the new season, I am addicted to this show,” wrote one fan on YouTube.

Another fan noted the “Wizard Of Oz” connection to Perry. “Katy actually has one of the best covers of somewhere ever the rainbow,” the fan wrote on Instagram.

“This is OZsome!!!!!” wrote another excited fan on Instagram.

Season 22 of “American Idol” will premiere on ABC on Sunday, February 18.