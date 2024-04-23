‘American Idol’ Star Makes First Public Appearance 14 Months After Husband’s Tragic Death

Former “American Idol” competitor Kellie Pickler made her first public appearance in more than a year.

The country singer performed at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on April 22, singing a song that was co-written by her husband, Kyle Jacobs, who died by suicide in February 2023.

“How we doin’ tonight, y’all? I’d be lying if I didn’t say I’m incredibly nervous right now,” she said in fan video that was shared on TikTok. “It’s been the first time I’ve been up on stage in a while,” she added.

Jacobs was found dead of a self-inflicted gun shot wound to the head in the upstairs bedroom of the home he shared with pickler, according to TMZ.

Kellie Pickler Mentioned Her Husband While Addressing the Crowd

@musicmayhemmagazine.com #KelliePickler returned to the stage to honor late country music icon #PatsyCline with a special performance of “The Woman I Am,” a song she co-wrote with her late husband, Kyle Jacobs. @Kellie Pickler ♬ original sound – Music Mayhem

Following Jacobs’ shocking death, Pickler kept quiet, not even releasing a public statement of any kind until six months later.

“One of the most beautiful lessons my husband taught me was in a moment of a crisis, if you don’t know what to do, ‘do nothing, just be still.’ I have chosen to heed his advice,” she said in a statement obtained by People magazine.

“Thank you to my family, friends, and supporters, for the countless letters, calls, and messages that you have sent my way. It has truly touched my soul and it’s helping me get through the darkest time in my life. As many of you have told me, you are all in my prayers,” she added.

Pickler hasn’t spoken out since, nor has she posted anything to social media. Her appearance on April 22 marked the first time that she publicly spoke about her husband since his death.

“My husband and I actually wrote this song together, gosh, over a decade ago. The last time I was here in the Ryman Auditorium was with him on a date night, and I know he is here with us tonight,” she said before performing “The Woman I Am.”

Fans Reacted to Kellie Pickler’s Comments on Social Media

Pickler fans were overjoyed to see her back on the stage, doing what she loves. Many people took to the comments section on TikTok to react to her performance — and what she had to say about her late husband.

“You can tell she’s so nervous and filled with emotions. She’s one of my favorites. Happy to see her back on stage,” one person wrote.

“I have loved Kellie since American Idol. I absolutely adore her. It is so wonderful to see her,” someone else added.

“You belong on that stage and many more. Hope to see her on more,” a third TikTok user said.

“I was just wondering how Kellie Pickler was doing the other day. Happy to see her back on stage,” a fourth comment read.

“She sounds better than she ever has vocally, she looks amazing and she sang that like she wanted her hubby to hear her..Just beautiful! welcome back beautiful Kellie,” another fan chimed in.

