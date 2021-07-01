‘The Voice’ Coach, ‘American Idol’ Winner Kelly Clarkson Wins Two Daytime Emmys

Kelly Clarkson is a music superstar and coach on NBC’s “The Voice,” but that’s not all she does in the entertainment business. She is also the host of “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” which is a talk show where she welcomes celebrity guests and connects with her fans.

Clarkson’s show has been a big winner at the Emmy Awards for the past two years. In 2021, the show earned the award for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show, according to Variety.

Clarkson was up against “The Drew Barrymore Show,” “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” “Live with Kelly and Ryan,” and “Today Show with Hoda & Jenna” in the Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show category.

Clarkson Has as Many Emmys as Grammys

According to Billboard, Clarkson has won as many Emmys as she has Grammys now. The star has three of each award.

At the 2021 Emmy Awards, Clarkson won the award for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host, which she also won in 2020, beating out Ellen DeGeneres, who won the award eight years in a row.

“The Kelly Clarkson Show” was also nominated in the categories of Outstanding Lighting Direction, Outstanding Original Song, Outstanding Art Direction/Set Decoration/Scenic Design, and the show won the category of Outstanding Live and Direct-to-Tape Sound Mixing.

Last year, the show took home three Daytime Emmy Awards and was nominated for awards in seven categories.

Clarkson Recently Revealed the Hardest Part of Her Career

Clarkson stopped by actress Mayim Bialik’s podcast, “Mayim Bialik’s Breakdown,” where she talked about the parts of being famous that she finds the hardest.

Clarkson talked about the fact that she always has to worry about her appearance and the pressure she has felt to appear in a certain way. During the interview, Clarkson had on no makeup and pigtail braids, but she said her manager would not want her to look that way.

“I think the biggest thing for me in my whole career is, just being me has been really hard,” she shared. “Like, no manager would ever want me to do this – I have no makeup on.”

She also said that she doesn’t plan on getting any cosmetic surgeries or procedures.

“Any needle that goes in my body is either taking blood to check my thyroid,” she said, adding that she’d be terrified of the work.

“If I weren’t terrified, I would be sitting right here with some double Ds, I’m gonna be real with you because I never had big boobs and I always wanted big boobs, but I’m terrified, and I would never get a boob job,” she said. “Why would I cut myself on purpose?”

Fans know how important authenticity is to Kelly Clarkson. She later went on to say that people have constantly wanted her to change.

“Everybody would always micromanage everything and try to get you to be somebody that you’re not, and the hardest part has been being me,” Clarkson shared. “So, I think that’s been the hardest challenge, I guess I’d say, with mental health.”

