Kelly Clarkson Gets Candid About Her Shower Routine

Just when you thought you knew everything about Kelly Clarkson, the “American Idol” alum makes a startling confession about her surprising shower habit. During a December 6 episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” the pop star talked to comedian Kenan Thompson about his book, “When I Was Your Age.” In the book, Thompson includes a section that gives advice on personal hygiene.

“You have shower advice in your book. This is interesting,” Clarkson pointed out to Thomspon. The “Saturday Night Live” star began to clap while grimacing, presumably knowing where the conversation was turning.

“Well, I mean, we talk about brushing, you know brushing your teeth in the shower,” Thomson stated. “When I Was Your Age” is described as “a hilarious, heartwarming and surprising ode to growing up, getting older and wiser, and luck, life, and learning from the school of hard knocks,” says HarperCollins Publishers.

Clarkson seemed giddy to have the opportunity to share her shower routine. “I don’t regularly brush my teeth in the shower. I just, I do if I’m in a hurry,” Clarkson said. “Now, I do happen to be in a hurry often.”

After a bit of back and forth between the two about their showering techniques, Clarkson arrived at her most direct question for Thompson. “Do you pee in the shower? These are real hard questions,” said Clarkson as the audience erupted with laughter.

After allowing the question to marinate for a few seconds, Thompson finally responded. “I would lie if I said I had never done it, but I try not to,” he quipped.

Not to be outdone, Clarkson could barely contain her excitement. “I pee almost every time in the shower!” she admitted. “You can’t help it. It goes back to the childhood sleepover, you know. They put your hand in the hot water, sometimes you pee. ‘Cause it’s hot water.”

Fans React To Kelly Clarkson’s Shower Confession

For many fans, the truth about what Kelly Clarkson does in the shower may come as a surprise. But according to Health, peeing in the shower isn’t necessarily unhealthy for most people. Although it is unpleasant to think about, urine poses a limited threat to spreading illnesses. Contrary to popular belief, urine is not entirely sterile as once thought. However, the threat of causing harm from peeing in the shower still remains low.

Despite the unflattering confession, the majority of Clarkson fans appeared to support her boldness. Many applaud the “American Idol” Season 1 winner’s ability to never be ashamed of who she is.

“I love it, Kelly has absolutely no filter it’s funny since moving to New York her country accent seems to be stronger. She always finds a way to make us weirdos feel comfortable. And I think that’s a huge part of her success is just completely lacking a filter,” wrote one fan in the YouTube comments section.

“Oh, Kelly, you unfiltered queen. I freaking love her so much. ‘I feel productive.’ She and I are the same,” chimed in a second fan.

A third fan in the comments section noted Clarkson’s ability to say what’s on her mind. “Open book Kelly. Relatable, down to earth fun Kelly!!! Love his lady so much!!!”

Behind Kelly Clarkson’s Busy Year

One reason behind Kelly Clarkson’s shower routine is her busy schedule. And 2023 has been quite busy for the Texas native. In addition to hosting “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” Clarkson also released her tenth studio album “Chemistry” in June. The album mainly dealt with Clarkson’s experience with her divorce from Brandon Blackstock.

Clarkson then decided that after appearing in over 120 episodes of “The Voice” as a coach, she would not be returning to the show. In an October interview with USA Today, Clarkson admitted to having too much on her plate. “I’ve learned a lot about what I’m capable of handling, and also what you should not handle,” she said. “That was me saying ‘bye’ to ‘The Voice’ and having this big move. I love that family, but I was like, ‘I’m struggling. I can’t smile anymore, I don’t feel like smiling.’”

With a lighter schedule, Clarkson found time to host and perform for the “Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony 2023” in New York City. Clarkson kicked off the ceremony with a performance of “Underneath the Tree.” The song is from her first Christmas-themed album “Wrapped in Red,” which was released in 2013.