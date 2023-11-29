The Reason Behind Tom Nitti’s Abrupt Departure On ‘The Voice’

For fans of Tom Nitti, his abrupt departure on “The Voice” came as a complete surprise, especially during the Playoffs. It’s usually a hard pill to swallow for most fans when contestants leave for non-music related reasons. Good or bad, viewers tune in to the music competition show to see musicians give it their all on stage. So when contestants pack their bags without a formal goodbye, it can be somewhat jarring. But after learning why Nitti left, fans have rallied behind him.

During the November 27 episode of “The Voice, host Carson Daly made a sudden and succinct announcement. Tom Nitti has exited the competition, citing “personal reasons.” Daly offered no other information about the singer’s departure at the time.

Reba McEntire appeared to be caught off guard as well. After learning of Nitti’s choice to head home, McEntire addressed the situation as calmly as she could. “I have wonderfully talented people, but Tom had to leave for personal reasons, so I only have five artists tonight,” Reba told the audience.

On November 28, Nitti took to social media to address his decision to leave the show.

Tom Nitti Is ‘Still Standing’ After Abrupt Departure

In a November 28 Instagram post, Nitti chose to take a candid approach to his reasoning.

“Well, I’ve been dreading this day ever since the blind audition, so here goes nothin’. First and foremost, I’m blessed beyond belief and I can’t say enough how much I love and appreciate the constant support from my fans, my friends and my family. As much as it absolutely stings to say, I had to make probably one of the hardest yet easiest decisions ever and ultimately, at the end of the day, my kids will always come first and if I had to make the same decision again I’d do it over and over,” Nitti wrote.

Despite the abrupt departure from the widely popular NBC show, Nitti assured fans that this was not the last that they have seen of him.

“This isn’t the end of me and I’ll do what I do best for everyone to see. Which is keep my head down and move forward playing music and raising/creating new memories with a family I will continue to grow,” he wrote. “I never believed in the whole, things happen for a reason statement but in this case, I think God has it all figured out. He knows I don’t break easily.”

For any fans that may have been concerned about Nitti’s well-being, the Purple Heart recipient offered some insight into his mindset.

“For everyone asking, I’m alright and still standing. Thank you so much and as always, I’m super pumped to keep on keepin’ on with music, my kids Rayleigh and Brently, my whole family to include my smokin’ girlfriend that keeps my head held high. I’m more than ready to continue to live life now happier than ever before.”

From Underdog To Strong Contender

During his blind audition in October, it wasn’t clear if Nitti had what it took to make it through to the next round. Nitti chose to sing Stevie Wonder’s “Signed, Sealed, Delivered (I’m Yours)” as his attempt to impress the coaches. But it wasn’t until the very end of his performance that McEntire smashed the button to turn around her chair. None of the other three coaches felt compelled enough to add Nitti to their team.

But after facing Nitti, John Legend offered up nothing but praise for the singer. “You know what’s funny? When I was listening to you sing, I was thinking, ‘He’s putting a country twist on the way he’s executing some of Stevie’s stuff.’ It was very soulful but it also had a little twang to it,” said Legend.

Nitti continued to surprise the judges throughout the season. In the Knockout round against Jacquie Roar, he sang “(I Know) I’m Losing You” by The Temptations. Gwen Stefani couldn’t help but be impressed with his performance. “Tom, I keep getting blown away because to emote the way you did at the end, it just kept building and building,” she said.

In addition to slowly winning over the judges week after week, Nitti’s fan base has grown over time. So when he decided to explain his reasoning behind his abrupt departure on Instagram, fans were quick to show their support.

“Family is the most important thing in the world! If that’s why you left, you made the right decision. And I’m sure your talent won’t go unnoticed!!!!” wrote one comment under his Instagram post.

“God Bless you for putting your kids first, too many would not. Hoping we get a chance to hear more of your beautiful voice down the road ❤️” wrote a second fan.

Fellow “The Voice” contestant, Stee also offered up his support for Nitti’s decision. “Love you to the moon and back, brother. I’m so glad we met and that you trusted me with all that you’ve been going through. I’m always here for you and always will,” he wrote.