Lauren Alaina Boasts About Her ‘Best Bachelorette Weekend’

Country music star and “American Idol” alum Lauren Alaina spent a fun and luxurious weekend in Miami celebrating her bachelorette weekend. Joined by over a dozen of her closest friends, Alaina says that she enjoyed the “perfect weekend” ahead of her upcoming wedding.

Since first getting engaged to Cameron Arnold in November 2022, Alaina has left fans guessing when her wedding will take place. Although there hasn’t been an official public announcement on the exact date yet, the wedding does appear to be right around the corner. On January 12, Alaina and 17 of her friends flew down to Miami to party in style.

Lauren Alaina Will be ‘Kissin’ The Same Cowboy Forever’

Lauren Alaina’s fun ocean-side bachelorette weekend was named “Cowboy Take Sea Away.” In her first Instagram post detailing the festivities, Alaina and her friends partied in style. The former “American Idol” runner-up uploaded a series of pictures depicting an elegant house party. In several of the photos, Alaina can be seen happily showing off her ring.

For her second Instagram post, Alaina uploaded a short video showcasing her night out on the town. The video was paired with Alaina’s song, “A Walk In The Bar.” While making the most of the weekend, Alaina shows off her best dance moves inside a club as confetti falls from the ceiling. In her caption, Alaina writes, “Kissin’ the same cowboy forever 🪩🤠.”

In the final post documenting her bachelorette weekend, Alaina uploaded another montage of her extra-large bridal party. The video included shots of a backyard cookout and a thrilling look inside some wild party games. “The definition of thicc as thieves. These amazing women gave me the perfect weekend to celebrate changing my last name 🤍,” Alaina wrote in the caption.

Included in her montage was Alaina’s song, “Just Wanna Know That You Love Me.” The country music star also added a caption to the video giving thanks to those closest to her. “POV: you just had the best bachelorette weekend surrounded by 17 of the most amazing women that you met in all different seasons of life but you all came together for your fav season yet,” she wrote.

Lauren Alaina’s ‘Awesome’ Fiance

Play

Despite Alaina’s secrecy surrounding her exact wedding date, the “American Idol” star was even more protective of her blossoming relationship. Alaina and Arnold first began dating in 2020, almost two years before the couple’s first public appearance. On November 19, 2022, Alaina introduced Arnold to her fans at the Grand Ole Opry.

Unbeknownst to fans, Arnold had already proposed to Alaina the night before. When Alaina took the stage for a performance, she brought Arnold out for a brief introduction. “I was welcomed into this family, and it was a dream of mine as long as I can remember,” she said of the Grand Ole Opry. “I didn’t think this year could get any better, but I got asked into another family!”

After Alaina introduced Arnold to fans, she unveiled her exciting news. “I told him he had to come out here and we had to get a picture — we’re doing it because this is the circle, and I’m going to hold my hand up and do the thing. Make some noise for my future husband, everybody!”

In an October 2023 interview with People, Alaina described Arnold as a “good teammate” and her “best friend in the whole wide world.” For Alaina, she says that she wouldn’t change a thing about her relationship with Arnold. “He wears a suit for work every day, and I’m not sure that he had any idea who I was when he met me. And I’m still not sure he fully does know who I am!” Alaina said. “I’m just kidding. But he’s very normal. He’s from Georgia like me. He’s just awesome.”